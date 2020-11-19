Sentinel Assays Up to 7,470 g/t Silver and 39 g/t Gold in Selected Rock Grab Samples, Waterloo Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL)(US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant results from assay reports from the 2020 confirmation sampling program on its 100% owned Waterloo Silver-Gold Property (Figure 1 link here).

Significant Results:

7,470 g/t Silver and 39.8 g/ Gold sample #B846266

4,840 g/t Silver and 9.9 g/t Gold sample #B846269

18.6 g/t Gold and 175 g/t Silver sample #B846252

12.4 g/t Gold and 237 g/t Silver sample #B846251

Prospecting, sampling, and reconnaissance mapping was carried out at several locations on the Property including the Waterloo mine, the Au Zone, the Park zone and the East Zone. This release details the results of the best 10 samples which were part of 46 rock samples collected and sent for silver (Ag), gold (Au) and multi-element analysis (Figure 2 link here).

Table 1 – Waterloo Property Summer 2020 Confirmation Sampling Results

Waterloo Property Summer 2020 Confirmation Sampling Results Sample ID Ag g/t Ag oz/t Au g/t Au oz/t Sample Type Location / Description B846251 237 7.58 12.4 0.4 Grab Waterloo Mine Dump B846252 175 5.6 18.6 0.59 Grab Waterloo Mine Dump B846255 3450 110.4 0.03 - Grab Waterloo Mine Dump B846264 1955 62.6 9.1 0.29 Bedrock Wall rock next to vein in Adit B846266 7470 239 39.8 1.27 Grab Hand selected from miners dump B846268 243 7.8 4.4 0.14 Bedrock Quartz vein in Adit B846269 4840 154.9 9.9 0.3 Grab 2nd Adit dump pile B846292 494 15.8 9.7 0.3 Grab Roadside subcrop - new area B846297 792 25.3 0.09 - Grab Waterloo Mine Dump

Program Details:

Three Samples taken from the Waterloo Mine Dump confirmed the presence of silver with sample B846255 returning a silver value of 3450 g/t (110.4 oz/), sample B846297 returning 792 g/t silver (25.3 oz/t) and sample B846259 analysing at 752 g/t (24.7 oz/t) silver. Only trace amounts of gold were reported from these samples. All three samples can be described as white quartz with common orange Fe weathering and 2-10% sulfides, predominantly pyrite and galena.

Four samples taken from historical adits and workings located at the West Lightning Park Zone returned the highest silver values of the sampling program. Sample B846266, described as white quartz with common to abundant pyrite, chalcopyrite and minor galena, contain 7470 g/t silver (239 oz/t) and 39.8 g/t gold (1.27 oz/t) Sample B846266 was hand collected from the historical ore sort waste pile where it appeared the historical miners had high graded their ore by hand before transporting it down the mountain.

Sample B846269 was collected from a waste dump pile located outside an historical adit. The sample returned 4840 g/t silver (154.9 oz/t) and 9.9 g/t gold. Sample B846269 consisted of white quartz with up to 10% pyrite and galena.

Sample B846264 was taken from the wall rock beside the mined out remnants of a quartz vein and was described as having a mottled appearance due to the mixing of white quartz with the surrounding dark metavolcanic country rock; only scattered sulfides were visible in the sample. The sample had a notable orange weathered surface, likely limonite. Sample B846264 returned a silver value of 1955 g/t (62.6 oz/t) and 9.1 g/t gold.

Sample B846268 was collected from a white quartz vein 20m inside a second adit approximately 100m north east of the first adit. This sample consisted of white quartz with up to 10% pyrite and galena. Sample B846268 analysed at 243 g/t silver (7.8 oz/t) with 4.4 g/t gold.

A new area dubbed the East Zone was first explored this past September as newly created logging roads and clear cuts provided increased access into the area. Sample B846292 was collected from a fresh road cut and analysed at 494 g/t silver (15.8 oz/t) and 9.7 g/t gold. Sample B846292 was described as white quartz and carbonate vein material, very Fe stained, with up to 10% galena and sphalerite and possible hematite.

Sentinel management is very encouraged with these initial results and is underway with planning a follow up work program at Waterloo. Details regarding follow up work will be disseminated when finalized.

Note: the reader is cautioned that grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

The Waterloo Property is in south central British Columbia on the northern flank of Lightning Peak approximately 60km due east of Kelowna BC. The property is situated in the Vernon Mining Division. The property is centered at UTM 388200E, 5529240N (zone 11) and is located on NTS map sheets 82E/15 and 82E/16.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo. the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

QA/QC Protocol

Rock samples were personally collected by Greg Bronson, P.Geo. and remained in his custody until personally delivered to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC, for sample preparation and analyses. Primary analytical methods used by ALS included a multi element package, AuME-TL43, with a 25g aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish. Samples testing over detection limits for Ag, Pb, Zn were reanalysed using method ME-OG46, where a 0.4g specimen was analysed with Aqua Regia digestion and an ICP-AES finish. Over limit Ag samples were retested using method Ag-OG46 utilizing an Aqua Regia digestion followed by a fire assay with gravimetric finish. Those samples assaying over 1500ppm (g/t) with method Ag-OG46 were reanalysed using method Ag-GRA21 which involved the fire assay of a 30g sample followed by a gravimetric finish. Over limit Au samples were retested using method Au-ICP21 which uses a 30g sample for fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. Those Au samples still over limit were analysed with method Au-GRA21 which utilizes a fire assay followed by a gravimetric finish. ALS Laboratories practices stringent Quality Control Protocols with an insertion frequency of 14% for exploration and ore grade samples which includes sample reduction blanks and duplicates, method blanks, weighted pulp replicates and reference materials. There were no QA/QC failures in the above sample batch.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and silver projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes high-grade gold and silver orogenic projects in New South Wales, Australia as well as the Salama Gold Project, Peru. Sentinel Resources also has interests in the Waterloo, Pass, and Little Bear projects in British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Sentinel Resources Corp.

"Rob Gamley"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Sentinel cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sentinel's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Sentinel's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sentinel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Sentinel Resources Corp.