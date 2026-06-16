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16.06.2026 12:59:10
Sentia Unit HENT Secures NOK 320 Mln Contract For OSL1 Phase 2 Data Centre
(RTTNews) - Sentia ASA (SNTIA.OL), a Nordic construction group, on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary HENT AS has been awarded a design-and-build contract by Skygard AS for Phase 2 of the OSL1 data centre at Økern in Oslo.
The contract is valued at approximately NOK 320 million, excluding VAT.
The construction will begin immediately, with completion planned during 2027.
The project covers structural and civil works, including essential building services installations, for an area of about 12,000 square meters. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations related to data centre operations are excluded from the contract.
HENT delivered Phase 1 of the OSL1 data centre in April 2026. Phase 2 represents the remaining development of the facility.
Chief Executive Jan Jahren said that the company is pleased to continue its partnership with Skygard on the OSL1 project.
Sentia ASA is currently trading 1.82% higher at NOK 78.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
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