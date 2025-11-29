Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Johnson Controls International Aktie

29.11.2025 19:41:32

Sensormatic Solutions: Black Friday 2025 In-Store Traffic Down Slightly

Johnson Controls International
(RTTNews) - Sensormatic Solutions, the global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (JCI), has released its initial analysis of Black Friday in-store traffic for the 2025 U.S. holiday season. According to insights from ShopperTrak Analytics, which captures 40 billion store visits worldwide each year, retail visits on Black Friday were down 2.1% compared to 2024, aligning closely with year-to-date trends of -2.2%.

Despite the year-over-year dip, traffic surged in the immediate lead-up to the holiday. During the week of Black Friday (November 23-28), shopper visits rose 56.7% compared to the prior week (November 16-21). On Black Friday itself (November 28), traffic exceeded the previous Friday (November 21) by an impressive 248.9%, underscoring the day's enduring draw for consumers.

ShopperTrak data also reaffirmed familiar shopping patterns. Early afternoon remained the peak browsing period, with in-store traffic highest between 2 and 4 p.m.. The single busiest hour for retailers was 3 p.m., consistent with trends observed in past years.

