Sensorion: Reporting of the General Assembly Appointment of Three New Directors

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specialises in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo held its combined general meeting on July 29, 2019.

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held in Paris on July 29, 2019, under the chairmanship of Nawal Ouzren, adopted the resolutions submitted to the vote of the general meeting, including the ratification of the two directors Mr Khalil Barrage and Mr Julien Miara representing Invus, the nomination of a director representing Sofinnova Partners in the person of Mr Cedric Moreau and the renewal of delegations and financial authorizations.

The presentation of the general assembly is available on the website.

Khalil Barrage is a Managing Director at Invus, based in New York. He joined Invus in 2003 and established its Public Equity activity. Since its inception, Invus Public Equity has concentrated its investments in the emerging innovative biotech companies. Prior to joining Invus, he worked at The Olayan Group in New York and ran their US equity portfolio for 15 years. He holds a BA in Economics from the American University of Beirut. He is a member of the board of Protagenic and Celtaxsys. As part of his philanthropic engagement, Khalil serves on the board of the Children of Armenia Fund and Solving Kids’s Cancer.

Julien Miara is a Director at Invus, he joined in 2010 as an analyst in the Public Equity group, covering Biotechnology among other sectors. In 2018, Julien was promoted to lead the team in Europe. Previously, Julien worked in investment banking at BNP Paribas in Paris and Société Générale in New-York, as well as in management consulting. Julien received his Master of Management from EDHEC Business School in Lille (France) in 2009.

Cédric Moreau is a Partner in the Crossover investment team at Sofinnova Partners. He has 18 years of experience in life sciences investment banking and brings his transactional expertise in the biopharma industry. Previously, Cédric was Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Corporate Finance at ODDO-BHF, where the team was top ranked in 2017 in the European biotech equity capital market deals league tables. Prior to this, he was Director at Bryan Garnier & Co where he completed several sizeable cross border transactions, including NASDAQ listings for European companies. Before his corporate finance career, he spent 10 years as a Healthcare Equity Analyst and was several times EXTEL top ranked at Natixis and Fortis. He was in charge of both listed biotech and pharma companies coverage. Cédric holds a Master’s in Economics and post-graduate diploma in Finance and Taxation (Sorbonne) and diploma from the Société Française des Analystes Financiers (SFAF).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion is launching in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene programs aiming to correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on September 6, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730006081/en/