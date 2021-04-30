Sensorion Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar with Dr. Thomas Lenarz on the GJB2 Gene Related Hearing Loss on May 10, 2021

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on GJB2-Related Genetic Hearing Loss on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10am Eastern Time.

The event will feature a presentation by KOL Thomas Lenarz, M.D. Ph.D., Medical University of Hannover, who will discuss the clinical aspects, current treatments landscape and unmet medical needs in treating patients with a pediatric onset of GJB2–related hearing loss as well as the role of the GJB2 gene. Dr. Lenarz will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Sensorion's management team will also discuss their internal capabilities dedicated to gene therapy development as well as their GJB2-GT gene therapy program, which aims to restore hearing in people living with hearing loss due to mutations in the GJB2 gene in both children and adult populations.

Thomas Lenarz, M.D. Ph.D. is Professor of Otorhinolaryngology and Chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at the Medical University of Hannover, Germany, and a pioneer in the development of surgical and pharmacological interventions for hearing loss. Under his leadership, the department has become the center of an internationally recognized world-leading network for diagnosis, treatment, and translational research on hearing loss.

Professor Lenarz and his team have developed the largest international cochlear implantation program in the world. His research activity on surgical approaches to hearing loss extends beyond cochlear implants and includes central auditory implants in the midbrain and brain stem for neural deafness and implantable hearing aids for middle ear and inner ear hearing loss.

Professor Lenarz received his Ph.D. in pharmacology of the auditory system in 1987 before undertaking postdoctoral research at the University of California in San Francisco in 1989. He is currently vice president of the German Society of Biomedical Technology and speaker of the expert group on health care technologies at Acatech (German National Academy of Technology).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

