SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’402 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0955 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’842 0.8%  Bitcoin 45’432 0.9%  Dollar 0.9021 -0.4%  Öl 68.7 2.5% 
14.05.2021 21:40:00

Senske Services Named One of the Largest Landscape Companies (Kennewick, WA)

KENNEWICK, Wash., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine. The Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

This prestigious list recognizes the best in the industry. Thanks to impressive growth in 2020, Senske climbed nine spots to number 53.

According to Tim Ehrhart, Chief Operations Officer, "We have grown through strategic acquisitions as well as organically by offering diverse services and exceptional customer service even during extraordinary times. Our hard-working, dedicated employees deserve all the credit for our success."

About Senske Services:
Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senske-services-named-one-of-the-largest-landscape-companies-kennewick-wa-301291909.html

SOURCE Senske Services

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:02 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:04 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
13:42 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
11:26 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
10:24 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
08:26 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
CureVac-Aktie schnellt deutlich hoch: Starke Immunantwort von Impfstoffkandidaten der 2. Generation
US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- US-Börsen deutlich im Plus -- DAX gewinnt schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Amazon stellt 75'000 Mitarbeiter ein - 100 Dollar Impfprämie - Aktie etwas fester
"Sell in May": Sollten Anleger das Wall-Street-Sprichwort befolgen oder ignorieren?
Alibaba-Aktie gibt ab: Alibaba mit roten Zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit