02.03.2021 19:58:00

Senske Services Acquires Sun Pest Management

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of assets of Sun Pest Management in Clarkston, WA. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Founded in 1969, Sun Pest Management has provided professional pest control and lawn care in the Lewis-Clark Valley for more than five decades. Services will continue uninterrupted by the current team of employees doing business as Sun Pest by Senske Services.

Russ Craber, Sun Pest Owner, sought an acquisition partner and felt that Senske would be a good fit for his customers and employees. According to Mr. Craber, "The Senske name is solid regionally, and still expanding with purpose and planning; I'm glad to give my former employees the benefits that can be provided by a larger entity, and one with a similar culture to our own."

When asked about the deal, Senske President Chris Senske noted, "We look forward to expanding into southeastern Washington. With over 50 years of experience, we are lucky to have their team join the Senske family as we continue to grow and expand." Clarkston represents the sixth location in Washington for Senske Services.

About Senske Services:
Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senske-services-acquires-sun-pest-management-301238909.html

SOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc

