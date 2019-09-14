14.09.2019 20:12:00

Sensible Medical announces ReDS™ Pro, the next generation of market leading lung fluid management technology for heart failure

TENAFLY,  N.J., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Medical Innovations today announced the launch of the ReDSTM PRO system. The debut of the new system was at the Heart Failure society of America conference in Philadelphia, PA. ReDSTM PRO is optimized for the Point-of-Care, designed for use in hospitals and sub-acute facilities. ReDSTM PRO utilizes non-invasive low energy RF technology that produces reliable fluid volume readings after 45 seconds of measurement. The ReDSTM PRO can be utilized across the continuum of hospital care, from the emergency department to discharge and subacute rehabilitation.

"ReDS is a valuable tool for assessment of my heart failure patients' pulmonary congestion," said Dr. Daniel Bensimhon, Medical Director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Cone Health System in Greensboro, NC. "Having an unambiguous number to treat through discharge and follow up helps to manage the treatment. It's the fifth vital sign of Heart Failure."

"We are very excited to launch the ReDS Pro system here at HFSA," said Amir Ronen, Sensible Medical CEO. "The development of ReDS Pro optimized for the high throughput environment of a hospital is a huge milestone for our company and our customers. Expanding the accessibility to ReDS monitoring technology to help improve heart failure care is our goal and our passion."

About the ReDS™ Pro system

The ReDSTM PRO is an accurate measurement tool to evaluate pulmonary congestion providing additional information to assist a physician in their assessment of a patient's condition. Assessment with the aid of ReDSTM technology has helped physicians at facilities across the country to better manage their patients' heart failure, with the goal of potentially avoiding readmissions.

For additional information about the capability at Sensible Medical Innovations contact Peter Polomski,

Or for information about ReDSTM or Sensible Medical please contact info@sensible-medical.com

Contact: Peter Polomski

Phone: 973-476-0769

Email: peter.p@sensible-medical.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensible-medical-announces-reds-pro-the-next-generation-of-market-leading-lung-fluid-management-technology-for-heart-failure-300918209.html

SOURCE Sensible Medical

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erreicht Ziele mit subkutaner Perjeta/Herceptin-Kombi
Wo geht es hin zum Jahresende? So schätzen Experten die weitere Entwicklung an den Börsen ein
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs - Franken zieht leicht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB