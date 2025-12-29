Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’171 -0.1%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’323 -0.1%  Euro 0.9300 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’751 0.1%  Gold 4’464 -1.5%  Bitcoin 69’328 0.1%  Dollar 0.7908 0.2%  Öl 61.9 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie tiefer: Stromausfall legt Gepäcksortieranlage vorübergehend lahm
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
BYD-Aktie stark: Verkaufszahlen sollen 2025 weltweit an Tesla vorbeiziehen
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt: Kooperation mit Klarna für Luxusreise-Vorteile
Cembra-Aktie dennoch leicht im Minus: CEO hält an steigenden Dividenden bei höherer Profitabilität fest
Suche...
eToro entdecken
29.12.2025 12:00:33

Sensex, Nifty Settle Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. Trading volumes remained thin once again, and a lack of positive data rendered the mood cautious for yet another day.

Global cues were mixed. While Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance today, the major European markets showed weakness, with investors looking for direction

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session.

Earlier in the session, the Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to 85,250.00 and 26,106.80, respectively.

Healthcare, consumer durables, technology and realty stocks were among the notable losers. A few stocks from the automobile sector too closed weak.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone ended down 2.22%. HCL Technologies and Power Grid Corporation, both ended lower by about 1.85%.

Trent, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank and ITC closed weak by 0.5 to 1.4%.

Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services, Max Health, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and Hindalco also ended weak.

Tata Steel climbed nearly 2%. Asian Paints advanced by about 1%, while Eternal, NTPC, Axis Bank and Hind Unilever posted modest gains.

Tata Consumer Products gained about 1.6%. Grasim Industries moved up 1%, while Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Indigo and UltraTech Cement moved modestly higher.

The market breadth was weak. On BSE, 2,748 stocks closed weak, while 1,568 stocks moved higher, and 205 stocks ended flat.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’767.98 19.91 SSUB2U
Short 14’060.67 13.79 SAPBKU
Short 14’613.37 8.77 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’241.42 29.12.2025 12:10:28
Long 12’682.92 19.77 SJ9BYU
Long 12’373.99 13.51 S5CBOU
Long 11’864.90 8.95 SQBBAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Warner Bros-Aktie tiefer: Zieht Paramount Skydance sein Übernahmeangebot zurück?

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:19 Kosten der Arbeitslosigkeit deutlich gestiegen
12:18 Kupferpreis klettert auf Rekordhoch
12:05 Befragung: Viele Kliniken mit Verlusten 2024
12:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Sanofi auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro
11:59 Aktien Frankfurt: Verhaltener Auftakt in letzte Handelswoche des Jahres
11:28 Energiekontor-Aktie stark: Gewinnprognose für 2025 bestätigt
11:44 Aktien Europa: Anleger suchen Rohstoffaktien und meiden Rüstungsbranche
11:38 ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Nvidia auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 275 Dollar
11:13 Preis für Opec-Öl gefallen
11:06 ROUNDUP: Kassenärzte-Chef für Gebühr bei Praxisbesuch