|
29.12.2025 12:00:33
Sensex, Nifty Settle Lower After Cautious Session
(RTTNews) - India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. Trading volumes remained thin once again, and a lack of positive data rendered the mood cautious for yet another day.
Global cues were mixed. While Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance today, the major European markets showed weakness, with investors looking for direction
The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session.
Earlier in the session, the Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to 85,250.00 and 26,106.80, respectively.
Healthcare, consumer durables, technology and realty stocks were among the notable losers. A few stocks from the automobile sector too closed weak.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone ended down 2.22%. HCL Technologies and Power Grid Corporation, both ended lower by about 1.85%.
Trent, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank and ITC closed weak by 0.5 to 1.4%.
Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services, Max Health, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and Hindalco also ended weak.
Tata Steel climbed nearly 2%. Asian Paints advanced by about 1%, while Eternal, NTPC, Axis Bank and Hind Unilever posted modest gains.
Tata Consumer Products gained about 1.6%. Grasim Industries moved up 1%, while Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Indigo and UltraTech Cement moved modestly higher.
The market breadth was weak. On BSE, 2,748 stocks closed weak, while 1,568 stocks moved higher, and 205 stocks ended flat.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart kaum verändert. Auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich nur marginal. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.