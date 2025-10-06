Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’507 0.6%  SPI 17’209 0.5%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’379 -0.2%  Euro 0.9339 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.1%  Gold 3’886 0.8%  Bitcoin 97’318 1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 -0.3%  Öl 64.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Warnung vor Blase: Wells Fargo empfiehlt trotzdem KI-Aktien um NVIDIA und Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Konkurrenz für Tesla-Aktie? Mitgründer Tarpenning steigt mit TELO Trucks in den Markt für E-Pickups ein
Aktienkurs bricht ein: Darum ist Strategys Krypto-Strategie nicht zum Nachahmen geeignet
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt erstmals über die Schwelle von 125'000 US-Dollar
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
06.10.2025 04:51:55

Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Sluggish Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a sluggish note Monday, with rising oil prices and trade worries likely to keep investors on edge.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sunday that India has been in talks with the U.S. for "a trade understanding" where "our bottom lines and red lines are respected".

Underlining that "there are things you can negotiate and there are things you can't", he also said both sides "have not arrived at a landing ground for trade discussions".

Asian stocks were mostly lower in thin holiday trade this morning, even as Japanese markets soared to a record high after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi was elected to lead the ruling party.

China and South Korean markets remain shut for holidays. Regional markets elsewhere drifted lower as investors pondered over the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Market attention in the week ahead will largely be fixed on the earnings calendar along with scheduled address from several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil prices jumped nearly 1.5 percent in Asian trade after OPEC+ announced a modest production boost of 137,000 barrels a day in November, tempering some concerns about supply additions.

The dollar was little changed, retracing some recent losses on uncertainty caused by the government shutdown.

Gold surged almost 1 percent to a new record high past $3,900 an ounce as U.S. shutdown worries added to the momentum from expectations of more Fed rate cuts.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as the government shutdown put the release of key economic data, including monthly jobs numbers, on hold.

However, a measure of U.S. services sector activity stalled in September amid a sharp slowdown in new orders and weak hiring, bolstering investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The S&P 500 edged up marginally and the Dow added half a percent to close at record highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent, dragged by sharp decline in shares of Palantir Technologies.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Friday after the release of regional manufacturing and services sector activity readings.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent while the German DAX slid 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.10.25 Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
03.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der 3‘900-Dollar-Marke
02.10.25 Logo WHS Nike Zahlen besser als gedacht: Ist das die Trendwende für die Aktie?
02.10.25 Oracle vom Cloudgeschäft beflügelt
02.10.25 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
02.10.25 Pharma-Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
02.10.25 Marktüberblick: Pharmawerte im Rallymodus
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’060.52 18.71 UBSIIU
Short 13’322.10 13.62 3OUBSU
Short 13’832.66 8.70 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’507.17 03.10.2025 17:30:34
Long 11’844.71 15.47 SKTB3U
Long 11’706.75 13.40 SWFBJU
Long 11’245.49 8.92 B45S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank wird für Goldpreis 2026 optimistischer
Globale Schuldenkrise: So schätzt Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto ein
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt erstmals über die Schwelle von 125'000 US-Dollar
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Nachmittag tiefer
Aufschläge in Zürich: SMI zum Start mit Kursplus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Volatus Aerospace Aktie News: Volatus Aerospace gewinnt am Vormittag kräftig
Geldanlage richtig planen: Wie das Risikoprofil den Weg weist

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}