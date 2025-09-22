Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’110 0.5%  SPI 16’813 0.4%  Dow 46’315 0.4%  DAX 23’639 -0.2%  Euro 0.9344 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’458 0.0%  Gold 3’685 1.1%  Bitcoin 91’867 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 66.6 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tricks fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Jobchancen steigern - So geht's
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.09.2025 04:38:56

Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower After Trump's Visa Crackdown

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday, with tech stocks likely to be in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order slapping an additional fee on H-1B visa holders, potentially impacting profitability and prompting companies to rethink hiring strategies.

The Trump administration has imposed a $100,000 "one-time" payment on new applicants of H-1B visas, which applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. The executive order came into force Sunday at 12:01 am U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT).

The focus will also be on trade talks, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visiting Washington today to accelerate stalled talks on a long-pending trade deal.

"The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," an official statement said on Saturday.

Asian markets were mixed this morning and the dollar gained while gold edged up toward $3,700 per ounce. Oil prices climbed on prospects of fresh EU sanctions against Russia.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the major averages all reaching new record closing highs, amid expectations of additional rate cuts this year and following reports of a cordial tone of U.S.-China negotiations.

President Trump described a call with his Chinese part Xi Jinping that included discussion on selling blockbuster app TikTok as 'very productive' although no final decision was reached.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 added half a percent and the Dow gained 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended slightly lower on Friday, with trade issues and economic concerns in the spotlight.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 ended flat with a negative bias.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wird Europa von Innovation abgehängt? KI, Industrie & Wachstumstreiber im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Hat Europa im globalen Innovationswettlauf noch eine Chance? 🚀

Im Experteninterview spricht Evelyne Pflugi, CEO & Mitgründerin der Singularity Group, mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) über die Innovationskraft Europas, den Umgang mit geopolitischen Risiken und die wahren Wachstumstreiber der Weltwirtschaft.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Wie innovativ ist Europa wirklich – im Vergleich zu USA und Asien?
🔹 Warum The Singularity Group auf profitables Wachstum statt Hypes setzt
🔹 KI, Big Data, Cloud – aber auch Kühlung & Energie: Wo entsteht echter Mehrwert?
🔹 Was unterscheidet erfolgreiche Fondsmanager von der breiten Masse?
🔹 Warum SAPs Wachstum Amazon mehr nützt als Europa selbst
🔹 Branchen-Favoriten: Data Center, Energie-Infrastruktur, Automatisierung
🔹 Wachstum ohne Blase: KI, ja – aber nicht jede Anwendung ist investierbar

Wird Europa von Innovation abgehängt? KI, Industrie & Wachstumstreiber im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.09.25 Logo WHS Aktienanalysen der Woche: Adobe, NIO & Warner Bros Discovery
19.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
19.09.25 BNP Paribas: Herbstrallye oder Oktober crash?
19.09.25 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte im Aufwind
19.09.25 Wird Europa von Innovation abgehängt? KI, Industrie & Wachstumstreiber im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
19.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung nach dem Rekordhoch
18.09.25 Julius Bär: 15.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf ASML Holding NV, Sanofi, Banco Santander SA, SAP SE
18.09.25 Italiens Banken zwischen Tradition und digitaler Zukunft
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’611.73 19.87 BHPSRU
Short 12’936.70 12.89 B1LSOU
Short 13’383.66 8.72 BKPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’109.67 19.09.2025 17:31:32
Long 11’633.08 19.55 SSTBSU
Long 11’348.51 13.62 BZ9S1U
Long 10’850.25 8.78 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Charlie Munger: Mit diesen vier Investments schrieb er Investmentgeschichte
Vom Börsengang zum Branchenführer: Siemens Energy greift nach der Energiezukunft
UBS Aktie News: UBS schiebt sich am Freitagvormittag vor
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Investment-Tipp Rheinmetall-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. revidiert auf Buy
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
KW 35: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Ausblick: Lululemon Athletica verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- SMI geht letztlich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend in Rot

Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenschluss höher, während sich der deutsche Leitindex nicht für eine klare Richtung entscheiden konnte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende positiv. Am Freitag gingen die führenden Börsen Asiens nach der Fed-Zinssenkung mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}