SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.6%  Bitcoin 91’070 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
Frankreich erwägt Einschränkungen beim Krypto-Passporting
Geldanlage richtig planen: Wie das Risikoprofil den Weg weist
ETF-Factsheet im Detail - worauf Anleger achten sollten
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Warum jedes ETF-Portfolio ein solides Fundament braucht
01.10.2025 04:30:08

Sensex, Nifty Set For Muted Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Wednesday as investors react to mixed global cues and wait for the RBI policy outcome.

The U.S. federal government is lurching toward a shutdown after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill.

The Reserve Bank of India announces its monetary policy decision later in the day, with economists expecting no change in the repo rate and the policy stance.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday to extend losses for an eighth consecutive session amid ongoing FII selling due to global trade uncertainties. The rupee fell by 4 paise to a record low of 88.79 against the dollar. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares to the tune of Rs 2,328 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,762 crore on a net basis, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were muted this morning, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets closed for a holiday.

The dollar index edged up after three days of losses while gold hovered near record levels set Tuesday.

Oil prices edged up slightly in Asian trade, as a draw in U.S. crude inventories helped stabilize markets after two days of sharp losses fueled by oversupply concerns.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session overnight as investors took the prospect of a government shutdown in their stride.

In economic releases, U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in September to its lowest since April, while job openings were little changed in August and hiring was subdued, separate set of data revealed. The Dow edged up 0.2 percent to hit a record closing high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively to notch their best third quarter since 2020 and their best September performance since 2010, shrugging off the risk of stagflation and elevated stock valuations.

European stocks rose on Tuesday to conclude September on a positive note. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained half a percent.

The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 inched up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)

Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.

📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

30.09.25 Logo WHS Carnival Aktie: Kreuzfahrt-Riese mit Rückenwind – jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
30.09.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Aryzta AG
30.09.25 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
30.09.25 Marktüberblick: Goldpreis setzt Rally fort
30.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – An der 12‘000-Punkte-Marke
29.09.25 Schwacher Dollar als Rückenwind für Emerging Markets?
29.09.25 Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’596.08 19.85 BHPSRU
Short 12’859.83 13.92 S2S3VU
Short 13’367.18 8.71 BKPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’109.42 30.09.2025 17:31:09
Long 11’605.11 19.37 BH8SXU
Long 11’359.18 13.92 BRTSZU
Long 10’860.40 8.90 BPDSHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
