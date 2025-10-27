Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.10.2025 03:32:32

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday as global trade tensions eased, and soft U.S. inflation data fueled rate cut hopes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump's threat of 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods "is effectively off the table" and that he expects the Asian nation to make "substantial" soybean purchases as well as offer a deferral on sweeping rare earth controls.

After two days of talks in Malaysia, a Chinese official said the two sides reached a preliminary consensus on topics including export controls, fentanyl and shipping levies.

Elsewhere, top trade negotiators from the U.S. and Brazil are set to meet today after Trump predicted the nations could "pretty quickly" strike a trade deal.

Closer home, traders are likely to monitor progress in the India-U.S. trade discussions, as both parties move closer to finalizing an agreement.

On Friday, Trade Minister Piyush Goel clarified that India will not accept limits on its trading choices or rush to sign agreements.

There are concerns that that the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies as well as high crude prices may expand India's fiscal deficit and put pressure on the import bill.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that while his country is seeking to expand its "strategic relationship" with Pakistan, those ties don't come at the expense of relations with India.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning and the dollar hit a two-week high against the yen, while gold fell nearly 1 percent below $4,100 an ounce on dollar strength and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Oil traded higher after rallying almost 8 percent last week on supply jitters.

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Friday as cooler-than-expected CPI data reinforced views that the Fed will cut the fed fund rate by another 50 bps by year-end.

Data showed the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3 percent, just below the 0.4 percent and 3.1 percent that economists had expected. Core CPI came in at 0.2 percent and 3 percent on a 12-month basis.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like Ford, Procter & Gamble and Intel.

The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent to notch their second winning week in a row.

European stocks reversed course to close higher on Friday as investors reacted to the delayed U.S. inflation print and a flurry of corporate earnings reports.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower.

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

