Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’358 -0.5%  DAX 24’611 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’626 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 -1.6%  Bitcoin 97’950.6 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8063 1.0%  Öl 65.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Gold zwischen Sicherheit und Spekulation: Wie nachhaltig ist der Höhenflug?
Bringt die starke KI-Strategie Überlegenheit über NVIDIA?: Alphabet überzeugt Investoren und Analysten gleichermassen
ETFs schlagen die Superreichen - warum breite Indexfonds langfristig erfolgreicher sind
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla warnt Trump-Regierung vor Aufweichung der US-Abgasregeln
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
10.10.2025 04:31:03

Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a sluggish note Friday after TCS and Tata Elxsi reported disappointing earnings results.

TCS beat revenue estimates for Q2FY26, but severance costs dented profit. Tata Elxsi reported a fourth straight quarter of widening profit fall as its key transportation business declined amid the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Thursday, after having snapped their four-day winning run the previous day. The rupee fell by 4 paise to close at 88.79 against the dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares to the extent of Rs 1,308.16 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were lower this morning on concerns over stretched valuations, even as Seoul markets rose sharply as traders returned from holidays.

The dollar dipped after a four-day rally took it to its strongest level since July. Gold was slightly lower below $4,000 an ounce after having fallen 2 percent on Thursday, the most since August.

Oil steadied after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session amid cooling tensions in the Middle East.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended slightly lower after a week of record-breaking gains. Caution crept in as IMF and JPMorgan Chase warned of potential market correction, and the U.S. government shutdown entered its ninth day with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, with three weeks until the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams signaled he would be comfortable cutting rates again.

On the contrary, Fed Governor Michael Barr leaned heavily into the risks of inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell provided no new policy updates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower, the S&P 500 gave up 0.3 percent and the Dow shed half a percent.

European stocks fell from record levels on Thursday amid renewed concerns about the political situation in France.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. The German DAX edged up marginally, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.25 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
09.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Revolution der Produktivität / Lonza - Zurück in die Spur
09.10.25 SMI setzt Herbstrally fort
09.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.10.2025
08.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’162.42 18.99 B02SIU
Short 13’429.42 13.58 QIUBSU
Short 13’929.95 8.80 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’609.15 09.10.2025 17:31:24
Long 12’077.99 18.84 SZPBKU
Long 11’818.79 13.50 SQFBLU
Long 11’310.01 8.80 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth steigt am Nachmittag stark
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Abend
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Donnerstagvormittag entwickeln
Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Milliardenübernahme sichert potenzielles Medikament gegen Leberfibrose
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}