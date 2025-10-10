Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a sluggish note Friday after TCS and Tata Elxsi reported disappointing earnings results.

TCS beat revenue estimates for Q2FY26, but severance costs dented profit. Tata Elxsi reported a fourth straight quarter of widening profit fall as its key transportation business declined amid the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Thursday, after having snapped their four-day winning run the previous day. The rupee fell by 4 paise to close at 88.79 against the dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares to the extent of Rs 1,308.16 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were lower this morning on concerns over stretched valuations, even as Seoul markets rose sharply as traders returned from holidays.

The dollar dipped after a four-day rally took it to its strongest level since July. Gold was slightly lower below $4,000 an ounce after having fallen 2 percent on Thursday, the most since August.

Oil steadied after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session amid cooling tensions in the Middle East.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended slightly lower after a week of record-breaking gains. Caution crept in as IMF and JPMorgan Chase warned of potential market correction, and the U.S. government shutdown entered its ninth day with no end in sight.

Meanwhile, with three weeks until the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams signaled he would be comfortable cutting rates again.

On the contrary, Fed Governor Michael Barr leaned heavily into the risks of inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell provided no new policy updates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower, the S&P 500 gave up 0.3 percent and the Dow shed half a percent.

European stocks fell from record levels on Thursday amid renewed concerns about the political situation in France.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. The German DAX edged up marginally, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4 percent.