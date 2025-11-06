Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk129508879Novartis1200526ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus.
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Rivian-Aktie in Turbulenzen: Analyst sieht deutliche Gefahr - Kursziel impliziert deutlichen Rückgang
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.11.2025 03:43:52

Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open As US Supreme Court Weighs Legality Of Trump Tariffs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday as investors react to signs of a resilient U.S. labor market and reports that the U.S. Supreme Court seems skeptical of President Trump's sweeping global tariffs, with key justices noting that he had overstepped his authority with his signature economic policy.

Meanwhile, Democrats have swept the first major election in the U.S. during the second term of President Donald Trump, indicating a degree of frustration with the ongoing federal government shutdown and also signaling a broader barometric downturn in the approval ratings of his administration's policies.

Closer home, investors await the HSBC Composite PMI Final and HSBC Services PMI Final data for October 2025 as well as earnings from prominent companies, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin and ABB India for direction.

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell around 0.6 percent in cautious trade on Tuesday due to sustained FII selling and lack of clarity around U.S.-India trade talks.

As tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia, the White House said President Trump is positive and feels very strongly about India-U.S. relationship.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, while the dollar dipped from recent peaks and Treasuries held their losses after the U.S. government signaled that larger auction sizes are on the horizon.

Spot gold was marginally lower at $3,978 an ounce as investors pondered the outlook for the Fed's interest-rate path.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran described the latest ADP report revealing an increase in employment at companies as "a welcome surprise," but reiterated rates need to be lower.

Oil inched up slightly after falling more than 1 percent on Wednesday to settle at a two-week low on concerns of a possible global oil glut.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing higher overnight as upbeat earnings and solid economic data outweighed jitters over inflated tech stock valuations.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 42,000 jobs in October after slipping by a revised 29,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 25,000 jobs compared to the loss of 32,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management released a report that showed U.S. service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in eight months amid a surge in new orders.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 0.7 percent, boosted by a rebound in artificial intelligence-linked stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices.

The Dow gained half a percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent after the Supreme Court raised doubts over the legality of President Trump's sweeping tariff powers, raising expectations that some duties could be rolled back.

European stocks recovered after a weak start to close higher on Wednesday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.2 percent.

The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 inched up marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE added 0.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.11.25 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
05.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
05.11.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
05.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Almonty Industries: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
RENK Aktie News: RENK wird am Mittwochmittag ausgebremst
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nach schwachem Oktober konzentrieren sich Anleger schon auf das Jahr 2026
HENSOLDT Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von HENSOLDT
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag in Rot
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
Rivian-Aktie zieht um 26 Prozent an: Reduzierter Quartalsverlust erfreut Anleger

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:16 ROUNDUP/'Nicht gut genug': BVB verliert in Manchester
22:57 SPORT/Haaland, Foden und Co. zu stark: BVB verliert in Manchester
22:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 36 Euro - 'Overweight'
22:40 ROUNDUP 2/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow macht Vortagesverlust wett
21:54 Selenskyj: Mehr internationale Hilfe für Energienetz nötig
21:47 GNW-News: Axi nimmt an der Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 teil
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Nordea auf 'Buy' - Ziel 16,70 Euro
21:23 ROUNDUP 2/Trump nach Wahlabend: nicht gut für die Republikaner