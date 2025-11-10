Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldrallye im Fokus: JPMorgan hält Verdopplung des Goldpreises für möglich
Gedämpfte Aussichten: Goldman Sachs sieht nur eingeschränktes Aufwärtspotenzial für den S&P 500 bis 2026
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Leclanché-Partnerschaft mit Pinnacle International Venture Capital gescheitert
Suche...
10.11.2025 03:34:30

Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note Monday after reports emerged that the U.S. Senate is nearing a potential deal to extend government funding.

It is learnt that at least eight Senate Democrats are willing to vote to reopen the government if they secure some concessions from the White House.

The next set of Q2 corporate earnings, the release of inflation data and any new developments surrounding the India-U.S. trade deal may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty recovered from sharp early losses but still ended lower on Friday to extend their losing streak for a third day running due to profit taking after October's strong rally to record highs.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning after data showed China's consumer price inflation ticked up in October. The producer price index shrank slightly less than expected.

The dollar paused its recent rally and gold prices surged more than 1 percent on signs of a weakening U.S. economy, while oil prices were up nearly half a percent on optimism that the U.S. government shutdown could end soon.

U.S. stocks rebounded from day's lows to end mixed on Friday as new economic data added to worries of an economic slowdown.

A survey from the University of Michigan revealed that consumer sentiment has neared its lowest level ever in November due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Markets came off their lows after top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer offered to provide Democratic support for passage of a short-term funding bill to reopen the government in exchange for Republican support for a one-year extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

The Dow edged up by 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent, pressured by more pressure in artificial intelligence stocks.

European stocks closed lower on Friday to extend losses from the previous session amid concerns about high valuations in AI-related stocks and uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. economic growth.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.6 percent. The German DAX fell 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08.11.25 Logo WHS D-Wave Quantum Aktie nach Rekord-Quartal – Einstieg jetzt wieder sinnvoll?
07.11.25 Lage bleibt fragil
07.11.25 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
07.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.11.25 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’777.17 19.37 BWDSCU
Short 13’049.67 13.82 B7ZS2U
Short 13’525.87 8.98 B9GSAU
SMI-Kurs: 12’298.35 07.11.2025 17:31:28
Long 11’775.03 20.00 SIXBJU
Long 11’517.06 13.90 BBWS3U
Long 10’994.16 8.88 S2EBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Für Anleger mit geringerer Risikobereitschaft: Diese Zertifikate kommen infrage
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Ist Solana jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
Marineschiffbauer TKMS geht an die Börse
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Freitagvormittag
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ zeigt sich am Freitagvormittag gestärkt

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
22:34 ROUNDUP: BBC-Chef tritt nach Kritik an Trump-Sendung zurück
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:33 KORREKUTR/ROUNDUP: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
20:32 KORREKTUR: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
20:07 BBC-Chef tritt nach Kritik an Trump-Sendung zurück
19:37 ROUNDUP: Brandgeruch im Cockpit - Flieger nach München umgeleitet
19:31 ROUNDUP: Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an
19:29 Umweltminister: Es bleibt bei Heizungs-Förderung
19:20 Trump-Regierung ordnet Kürzung von Lebensmittelhilfen an