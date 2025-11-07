Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'299 -0.5%  SPI 16'989 -0.6%  Dow 46'912 -0.8%  DAX 23'734 -1.3%  Euro 0.9312 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'611 -1.0%  Gold 3'977 -0.1%  Bitcoin 81'705 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 63.6 0.1% 
07.11.2025 05:35:59

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Concern Over US Job Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Friday as weak U.S. private sector jobs data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas added to concerns about an AI bubble and the possibility of a near-term correction.

Concerns about a divided Federal Reserve on the path for December rate decision also dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 419 points, or half a percent, at 82,892 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 133 points, or half a percent, to 25,373.

Bharti Airtel slumped 4 percent amid reports that Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) will sell a portion of its stake in the telecom major through a large block deal.

Tech Mahindra, NTPC, TCS, SBI and HCL Technologies were down 1-2 percent.

Infosys fell about 1 percent after announcing the record date for its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback.

GSK Pharma declined 2.5 percent as it reported flat earnings on a 3 percent drop in Q2 revenue.

Hindustan Construction Company tumbled 3.7 percent after quarterly consolidated net profit declined 25 percent from last year.

Crompton Greaves lost 2.3 percent on disappointing results with net profit falling 43 percent year-on-year.

LIC shares rose 1.3 percent after the insurer reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in its quarterly standalone net profit.

Lupin gained 1.2 percent on reporting a 73 percent jump in its quarterly net profit.

Volatus Aerospace Aktie News: Anleger schicken Volatus Aerospace am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Marvell-Aktie auf dem Radar: SoftBank plant grössten Deal der Halbleiterbranche
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst
Stahlgipfel in Berlin - so reagieren die Aktien von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: Wachstumsambitionen wegen fehlender Installationskapazitäten reduziert
DHL-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Operativen Gewinn entgegen der Erwartungen gesteigert
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Abwärtstrend: Monatsverlust wird noch grösser
Zurich-Aktie fällt aber: Starke Entwicklung in der Schaden- und Lebensversicherung
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwach: Umsatz steigt kräftiger als erwartet - Rote Zahlen bleiben aber
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 7. November 2025
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. November 2025
05:49 Weiterhin Sorgen um deutsche Exporte
05:49 Ungarns Regierungschef Orban trifft Trump im Weißen Haus
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Stahlgipfel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Schwäbische Zeitung' zum Stahlgipfel im Kanzleramt
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Münchner Merkur' zu Ampel/Schwarz-Rot
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zur Weltklimakonferenz
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu absurdem Anspruchsdenken/EU/Energielieferungen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zum Klimagipfel COP 30