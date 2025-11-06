Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Kuros32581411
Top News
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus.
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Rivian-Aktie in Turbulenzen: Analyst sieht deutliche Gefahr - Kursziel impliziert deutlichen Rückgang
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.11.2025 05:41:55

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday, mirroring mostly positive cues from global markets as solid U.S. private sector employment and services sector activity data helped calm investor worries about stretched valuations.

Traders also watched the latest developments in the U.S. Supreme Court on Trump tariffs.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.2 percent, at 83,649 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,630.

Paytm rallied 3 percent despite reporting a 98 percent drop in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Adani Ports rose 1.3 percent and Adani Energy Solutions edged up slightly after Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook for the companies to 'stable' from 'negative.'

Lupin, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Life Insurance Corporation of India all fell about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Indian Hotels tumbled 2.6 percent on reporting a 48 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 profit, after the exclusion of a one-time gain recorded in the same quarter last year.

Grasim Industries lost 3.6 percent despite reporting a 76 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Hindalco plunged 5.3 percent after an announcement that a fire at Novelis aluminium recycling plant in New York will affect its cash flow.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.11.25 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
05.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
05.11.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
05.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Almonty Industries: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
RENK Aktie News: RENK wird am Mittwochmittag ausgebremst
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nach schwachem Oktober konzentrieren sich Anleger schon auf das Jahr 2026
HENSOLDT Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von HENSOLDT
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag in Rot
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
Rivian-Aktie zieht um 26 Prozent an: Reduzierter Quartalsverlust erfreut Anleger

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Ludwigsburger Kreiszeitung' zu Bürokratieabbau-Plänen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Südwest-Presse' zu Außenminister Wadephul
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zum demokratischen Wahlsieg in New York
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Straubinger Tagblatt/Landshuter Zeitung' zu BMW
05:34 Pressestimme: 't-online' zur Bürgermeisterwahl in NYC
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung' zu Wadephul/Krieg
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu US-Demokraten siegen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Reutlinger General-Anzeiger' zu EU-Klimazielen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zum Bürokratie-Entlastungspaket
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten