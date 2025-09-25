|
25.09.2025 06:42:14
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower in lackluster trade on Thursday amid mixed signals on U.S.-India trade talks and uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 59 points at 81,656 in early trade, extending losses for a fifth consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped by 19 points to 25,037.
Tata Motors fell 2.3 percent after reports that its JLR subsidiary may face a Euro 2 billion hit from a recent cyberattack that has halted production at its factories.
Tata Steel was slightly lower after infusing Rs. 4,054.66 crore into its overseas subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Titan Company, Eternal and Asian Paints all fell over 1 percent.
Dalmia Bharat was down more than 1 percent after the Enforcement Directorate attached land worth Rs. 377 crore under PMLA in connection with a 2011 CBI case.
Glenmark Pharma rose about 1 percent after its subsidiary entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan, a next-generation HER2-targeted ADC.
Lupin gained 1.3 percent after securing approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets.
Newgen Software jumped 5.6 percent on securing an order worth Rs 21.24 crore from Kshema General Insurance.
