Sensex, Nifty Look Headed For Firm Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look headed for a bright start Monday morning thanks to positive cues from Wall Street and Asian markets, and slightly easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Worries about India-US trade relations have eased a bit with both the nations agreeing to conclude the first phase of the deal by next month.

Asian stocks are mostly higher today as trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said the high tariffs he has threatened on Chinese imports are "probably not [sustainable]" but argued "they forced me to do that."

Trump also confirmed he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in South Korea later this month after previously casting doubt on whether the planned meeting would be worthwhile.

The financial sector is likely to be in focus with several big name banks reporting quarterly earnings.

Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in the second-quarter, up 10% compared to Rs 16,563 crore in the year ago period.

ICICI Bank reported a 5.2% increase in profit after tax in the second quarter, compared to the year-ago quarter. Net interest income surged 7.4% in the second-quarter, compared to a year earlier.

HDFC Bank posted a net profit of Rs 18,641.28 crore in the second-quarter, up 10.8% from a year ago. Net Interest Income increased 4.8% in the latest quarter, compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank has posted a net loss of Rs 437 crore in the second quarter of FY26, reversing from a net profit of Rs 1,331 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) too declined by 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,409 crore from Rs 5,347 crore in Q2FY25.

IDFC First Bank reported a 75% jump in standalone net profit in the second-quarter, compared to a year ago. However, the bank's net interest income tumbled by 40% YoY at Rs 5,112.57 crore.

Yes Bank's net profit climbed 18% in the second quarter. UltraTech Cement reported a whopping 75.2% jump in second-quarter earnings.

Indian shares ended higher on Friday as investor sentiment was boosted ahead of Muhurat trading and Dhanteras buying.

After a weak start, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained momentum to end the session up 484.53 points, or 0.58%, at 83,952.19. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 124.55 points, or 0.49%, at 25,709.85.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, recovering from previous session's losses. Bank stocks rebounded amid easing concerns about bad loans. Stocks also benefited from easing concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 238.37 points or 0.5% to 46,190.61, the Nasdaq climbed 117.44 points or 0.5% to 22,679.97 and the S&P 500 rose 34.94 points or 0.5% to 6,664.01.

The Nasdaq surged by 2.1% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow jumped by 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.