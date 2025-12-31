Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Or Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian stock market's key indices Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open flat or slightly higher on Wednesday, the final session of calendar year 2025.

With several markets in Asia closed fore new year's eve, and many traders likely to remain away on the sidelines, trading volumes will remain thin and movements may a bit rangebound in today's session.

Bharat Forge announced it has bagged a contract worth Rs 1,661.9 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supply of CQB Carbines to the Indian Army.

Power Grid Corporation has emerged as the successful bidder for the selection of battery energy storage developers for setting up a standalone battery energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.

Indian stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Tuesday as traders largely remained on the sidelines due to a lack of significant triggers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a loss of 20.46 points or 0.02% at 84,675.08 after moving between 84,470.94 and 84,806.99. For much of the trading day, the index moved along the flat line.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 settled with a loss of 3.25 points or 0.01% at 25,938.85, after scaling a low of 25,878.00 and a high of 25,976.75 intraday.

Automobile, metal and PSU bank stocks turned in a good performance, while realty, consumer durables and technology stocks traded weak.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The Dow dipped 0.2% to 48,367.06, the Nasdaq slipped 0.2% to 23,419.08 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1% to 6,896.24.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting reiterated officials' mixed views about the outlook for interest rates. Most participants judged that further rate cuts would likely be appropriate if inflation declined over time as expected, the Fed said.

However, the Fed noted some participants felt it would likely be appropriate to keep rates unchanged for "some time" following the quarter point rate cut at the December meeting.

European stocks closed broadly higher on Thursday, supported by gains in banking, defense and mining sectors.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

