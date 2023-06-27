Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'143 0.0%  SPI 14'659 0.0%  Dow 33'954 0.7%  DAX 15'847 0.2%  Euro 0.9787 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'305 0.6%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'438 1.2%  Dollar 0.8929 -0.3%  Öl 72.2 -3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
EU-Kryptoregulierung: MiCA-Verordnung in Amtsblatt veröffentlicht
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539BACHEM117649372NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Sika41879292
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
27.06.2023 19:48:05

Sensegen launches bio-based Exotic Flavors collection

Unveiling at IFT First 2023 in Chicago July 17 – 19

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensegen, the pioneering biotechnology-based solution provider in taste, smell, and beauty, has launched its highly anticipated Exotic Flavors collection.

Sensegen has created a range of captivating flavors for food and beverages. The collection features six unique exotic true-to-fruit flavors: lychee, guava, papaya, yuzu, dragon fruit, and violet.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Exotic Flavors collection to the market, representing a significant milestone in our mission to redefine taste and consumer experiences,” said Natasha D’Souza, VP of Flavors and Consumer Experience at Sensegen.

"Our research has revealed that exotic flavors transcend vacation settings and have become a top preference for various occasions and drink preferences. By leveraging our bio-based solutions, we invite food and beverage companies to explore the immense potential of these flavors across different categories and create truly personalized experiences for their consumers,” said D’Souza.

According to Sensegen’s Sensory and Consumer Insights Center, 48% of consumers identified exotics as a top flavor. Consumers are open to more adventurous flavors in social settings or when they feel exploratory. In alcoholic beverages, consumers consider unique, exotic, and natural flavors as the top three desired characteristics.

Sensegen will unveil the Exotic Flavors collection at IFT First in Chicago, July 17-19, 2023, at its creative partner Blue California’s booth S1670. In anticipation of the collection, IFT attendees will be the first to taste food and beverage prototypes made with the flavors and complimentary ingredients from Sensegen’s sugar reduction solutions partner Sweegen.

What to Experience at IFT First 2023
IFT Attendees can expect several exciting prototypes to inspire their products with the Exotic Flavors.
A sneak preview is below.

  • Yuzu-flavored iced tea featuring Sensegen’s yuzu natural flavor with Blue California’s longevity vitamin ergothioneine and Sweegen’s Signature Stevia and taste modulation solutions.
  • Dark chocolate truffles flavored with Sensegen lychee and natural violet flavor. 
  • A better-for-you Guava energy drink made with Sensegen’s guava natural flavor and 50% reduced sugar with Sweegen’s Sweetensify Flavors for taste modulation. Guava has risen 22% YOY in beverages and 5% on restaurant menus.
  • Papaya-flavored refresher featuring Sensegen’s papaya natural flavor. Papaya has increased by 19% on restaurant menus.
  • Dragon fruit-flavored sparkling water flavored with Sensegen’s dragon fruit natural flavor. 

This launch results from Sensegen's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to providing consumers with unique taste experiences. The Exotic Flavors collection is supported by the company's proprietary quantitative research conducted nationally with over 1,500 consumers. This comprehensive study explored the beverage and food choices people make in various situations, the influence of mood on those decisions, and the underlying reasons behind them.

Sensegen's insights from this research offer invaluable guidance to food and beverage companies seeking to inspire innovation with mood-centric flavors. By understanding that mood, food, and beverage choices can vary significantly among individuals, industry players can use this research to tap into the full potential of their offerings and deliver tailored experiences to their diverse consumer base.

In line with Sensegen's commitment to sustainability and biotechnology, the Exotic Flavors collection is produced by bioconversion. This approach ensures the highest quality and authenticity while minimizing the environmental impact of flavor production.

###

About Sensegen
Sensegen™ is the science of good sense. We’ve got nature down to a science. 

As a division of Blue California Ingredients, our innovative taste, smell, and beauty creative center is dedicated solely to delivering plant-based, natural, and sustainable solutions. Our diverse team of experts collaborates with advanced bio-techniques and collaborates as a team to provide unique consumer-validated ingredients.

At Sensegen™, we’ve pioneered a way of formulating nature without compromise or harm, providing one-of-a-kind solutions for Taste, Smell, and Beauty.

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

14:10 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
12:31 Ethereum Kurs: 2.000 Dollar in Schlagdistanz – BlackRock weiter im Fokus
10:29 SMI sackt weiter ab
09:02 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.06.2023
08:00 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
07:36 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit Verlusten in die neue Woche
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'595.50 19.55 RSSM1U
Short 11'828.38 13.93 C0SSMU
Short 12'259.85 8.99 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'142.65 27.06.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'695.91 19.90 XDSSMU
Long 10'432.25 13.51 VYSSMU
Long 9'985.66 8.78 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Idorsia-Aktie wenig bewegt: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch Studie belegt
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-CEO Ermotti will mehr Klarheit zu CS-Integration schaffen
Carnival-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Carnival verringert Verlust und steigert Umsatz
Tesla übernimmt anscheinend ein deutsches Startup: Können Tesla-Fahrzeuge bald drahtlos aufgeladen werden?
Rheinmetall liefert Leopard-2-Panzer an die Ukraine - Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verlusten
UBS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt bei Bermudas-Fall nach Berufungsurteil etwas weiter
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine frühen Gewinne am Dienstag fast vollständig wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten zurück ins Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit