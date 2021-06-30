Sensational Summer Recipes from the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, the first tomatoes in Europe may originally have been yellow and they were called 'pomo d'oro, meaning golden apple? Could this be where the Italian word "pomodoro" came from? It's possible; and though today tomatoes come in rich red hues, they still grow in golden tones too.

At the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe, we love everything about tomatoes: bursting with flavor they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, with no additives or salt added.

We love how delicious they are, and how versatile: when using the best tomatoes you only need a few other ingredients for sensational, satisfying Summer dishes.

From cocktails and appetizers, from perky side dishes to luscious main courses—even desserts, our extraordinary recipes are perfect for picnics, BBQ's, Sunday brunches and family dinners. Visit www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com for tempting tomato recipes.

Greatest Tomatoes from Europeis not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV – The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission -- promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

