Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’968 -0.4%  SPI 21’085 -0.3%  Dow 51’523 -3.4%  DAX 26’325 -0.4%  Euro 0.9140 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’232 -0.6%  Gold 4’044 -1.1%  Bitcoin 61’514 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8163 0.0%  Öl 99.9 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Givaudan1064593Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
KI-Blase: Ken Griffin warnt vor Überbewertungen bei NVIDIA und Co.
S&P 500-Papier Texas Pacific Land-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Texas Pacific Land Anlegern eine Freude
Bitcoin oder Gold? Jim Cramer erklärt, worauf er bei der Depotabsicherung setzt
Ausblick: Berkshire Hathaway stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
SpaceX-Aktie auf der US 1 List: Was hinter der Empfehlung der Bank of America steckt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Dätwyler Aktie 3048677 / CH0030486770

Handeln
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.11.2026 03:00:00

Senior Finance Business Process Expert (Pregnana Milanese, IT)

Dätwyler
132.53 CHF -0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life.

 

We are looking for a Senior Finance Business Process Expert to join our global Finance organization and play a key role in driving global finance transformation and process excellence across the Datwyler Group.In this role, you will act as a key SAP Finance and business process expert within the company’s Business Process Management initiative, helping to standardize, automate, optimize, and scale Finance processes across the Group. You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT, and business stakeholders to enhance efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and support financial reporting, planning, and analysis. This is a highly visible transformation role for an experienced Finance professional who enjoys working at the intersection of process design, SAP, global project execution, governance, and stakeholder management.

 

Key Responsibilities

  • Drive end-to-end A2R process transformation with the Finance Business Process Owner
  • Analyse process landscapes and drive global harmonisation, simplification and automation, with product costing as a core improvement priority
  • Manage the global standard costing rollout as Project Manager, translating the Group framework into practical processes across all manufacturing plants
  • Lead standardisation of SAP S/4HANA Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), overhead allocation, cost absorption and variance governance
  • Act as business lead for Material Ledger and Actual Costing, including the allocation of variances to inventory and COGS
  • Translate requirements into IT specifications and test change requests with IT
  • Link standard costs to commercial quoting tools (CPQ/CRM) with Commercial Excellence
  • Lead change management, training and user enablement for finance and non-finance users
  • Safeguard BPM governance, documentation and process controls

 

What We’re Looking For

  • Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or a related field
  • 10+ years in Finance, including manufacturing finance, product costing, transformation, BPM or operational excellence roles
  • Deep, hands-on SAP S/4HANA FICO expertise with advanced CO-PC and CO-PA knowledge
  • Proven experience implementing Material Ledger and Actual Costing
  • Track record in formal project and change management in a global manufacturing environment
  • Strong understanding of manufacturing cost flows, including BOMs, routings, activity rates, overhead absorption, variances and inventory/COGS valuation
  • Strong stakeholder management in a matrix organisation; pragmatic and hands-on
  • Fluent English; German, Spanish or Mandarin is a plus
  • Experience with CPQ/CRM integration is a plus
  • Willingness to travel up to 30%

 

What We Offer

  • Attractive compensation package that rewards your expertise and impact.
  • A highly visible global role where you shape how Finance works across the Datwyler Group.
  • Continuous learning and development opportunities to help you grow your skills and advance your career.
  • The chance to work with cutting-edge technologies across exciting, fast-evolving industries.
  • A collaborative, high-performing team environment where your ideas and contributions truly make a difference.

 

Ready to join us? Click “Apply now”

 

We Offer a Diverse and Global Working Environment
As a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career oppor­tunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.
www.datwyler.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an

Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dätwyler AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.

Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.

Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.11.26 Logo WHS Palantir: +96 % Umsatz – ist die KI-Aktie trotzdem zu teuer?
05.11.26 Wenn eine alternde Gesellschaft zum Wachstumstreiber wird
05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
05.11.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Industrie – Rückenwind nimmt zu/Goldminen – Rendite trotz Gegenwind
05.11.26 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials haussiert nach Zahlen
05.11.26 SMI knackt 15.000er-Marke
29.10.26 Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’607.26 19.90 SCVB9U
Short 15’928.99 13.91 SZB73U
Short 16’543.07 8.89 SZBDZU
SMI-Kurs: 14’967.73 05.11.2026 17:30:28
Long 14’384.76 19.90 S1OTBU
Long 14’033.84 13.66 SMB0GU
Long 13’450.25 8.97 SJBMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Dätwyler am 05.11.2026

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Megatrends 2027: Welche Aktien jetzt echte Dauerläufer sind
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie fällt dennoch: Umsatz und operativer Gewinn legen deutlich zu - Aktienrückkauf
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt den Handel mit deutlichen Verlusten
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag im Keller
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagmittag
MÄRKTE USA/Baisse - Anleger flüchten aus Chipwerten
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag deutlich nach
Gold vs. Bitcoin: CZ entfacht viralen Schlagabtausch mit Peter Schiff
UBS Aktie News: Anleger schicken UBS am Mittag auf rotes Terrain

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.