Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’953 0.0%  SPI 19’804 0.2%  Dow 51’864 -0.4%  DAX 25’579 0.0%  Euro 0.9398 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’325 0.1%  Gold 4’355 0.3%  Bitcoin 70’790 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8204 -0.1%  Öl 98.5 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220ABB1222171Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Spezialpharma im Höhenflug: Jetzt diese Aktien im Blick behalten
Quantenangriff auf Krypto: Aktien von Rigetti, D-Wave & Quantinuum im Fokus
ETF-Auswahl leicht gemacht: So hilft der Tracking Error bei der Entscheidung
SpaceX vor 10 Billionen Dollar Bewertung? So realistisch ist Woods Mega-These zu der Raumfahrtaktie
Jim Cramer warnt vor KI-Konzentration und nennt Alternativaktien zu NVIDIA
Suche...

Dätwyler Aktie 3048677 / CH0030486770

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.09.2026 04:00:00

Senior Finance Business Process Expert (BPE) A2R (Riga, LV)

Dätwyler
128.26 CHF 2.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life.

 

We are looking for a Senior Finance Business Process Expert – A2R to join our global Finance organization and play a key role in driving global finance transformation and process excellence across the Datwyler Group.In this role, you will act as a key SAP Finance and business process expert within the company’s Business Process Management initiative, helping to standardize, automate, optimize, and scale Finance processes across the Group. You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT, and business stakeholders to enhance efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and support financial reporting, planning, and analysis. This is a highly visible transformation role for an experienced Finance professional who enjoys working at the intersection of process design, SAP, global project execution, governance, and stakeholder management.

Your Responsibilities

  • Drive end-to-end Finance process transformation and support the Finance Business Process Owner (BPO) in ensuring sustainable, high-performing A2R processes
  • Analyze current process landscapes, identify improvement opportunities, and drive global process harmonization, simplification, standardization, and automation
  • Lead process optimization initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance process performance across the organization
  • Collaborate closely with IT teams to translate business requirements into system solutions and ensure successful implementation and testing of change requests
  • Support global rollouts of new processes and systems, including communication, user enablement, and training activities
  • Ensure adherence to Business Process Management (BPM) governance, documentation standards, and process controls
  • Perform quantitative and qualitative analyses to support business cases, prioritization, and continuous improvement initiatives
  • Drive SAP S/4HANA Finance process standardization, including Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), Material Ledger, and Actual Costing.
  • Lead global costing transformation projects and coordinate implementation activities across manufacturing sites
  • Partner with Commercial Excellence, Finance, and IT stakeholders to ensure alignment between finance processes, costing methodologies, and commercial systems
  • Manage cross-functional change initiatives and support successful adoption of new processes and working methods
  • Monitor process performance and continuously drive improvements through automation, governance, and best-practice implementation

Our Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field
  • Strong experience in Finance business processes including transformation, business process management, or operational excellence roles 
  • Knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Finance (FICO), including Product Costing (CO-PC) and Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)
  • Experience with SAP S/4HANA Material Ledger and Actual Costing implementations
  • Proven experience in business process transformation, optimization, and automation
  • Ability to translate business needs into process changes and process changes into IT language
  • Strong project management and change management capabilities
  • Experienced testing system functionalities
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven approach
  • Experience working in global, cross-functional, and matrix organizations
  • Good stakeholder manager with change management experience
  • Discipline to document and adhere to governance
  • Results-oriented with a strong focus on execution and delivery
  • Pragmatic and hands-on approach to solving complex business challenges
  • daptability and willingness to work in agile and fast-changing environments
  • Fluent in English (German or other language seen as assets)
  • Travel up to 35% to all countries with a Datwyler site.

What your Sucess Looks Like?

  • Standardized and optimized global Finance processes
  • Successful SAP S/4HANA Finance transformation initiatives
  • Increased automation and reduced manual effort.Improved process performance, transparency, and governance.Strong adoption of new processes by business stakeholders
  • Effective collaboration between Finance, IT, and business functions

Why Datwyler?

  • We support your development
  • Diverse working environment
  • We love our employees
  • International challenging environment
  • Mobile data subscription
  • Premium Health & Accident Insurance
  • Flexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days/week at office) 
  • Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniority
  • Covered lunch
  • Snacks, fruits at office
  • Free parking

 

We Offer a Diverse and Global Working Environment
As a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career oppor­tunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.
www.datwyler.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sandoz - Rückkehr und Rückenwind

Seit Anfang Woche darf sich der Generikahersteller „SMI-Mitglied“ nennen. Zum Indexaufstieg macht sich die Sandoz-Aktie daran, einen kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend zu knacken.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten