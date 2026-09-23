Dätwyler Aktie 3048677 / CH0030486770
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23.09.2026 04:00:00
Senior Finance Business Process Expert (BPE) A2R (Riga, LV)
Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life.
Your Responsibilities
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Drive end-to-end Finance process transformation and support the Finance Business Process Owner (BPO) in ensuring sustainable, high-performing A2R processes
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Analyze current process landscapes, identify improvement opportunities, and drive global process harmonization, simplification, standardization, and automation
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Lead process optimization initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance process performance across the organization
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Collaborate closely with IT teams to translate business requirements into system solutions and ensure successful implementation and testing of change requests
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Support global rollouts of new processes and systems, including communication, user enablement, and training activities
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Ensure adherence to Business Process Management (BPM) governance, documentation standards, and process controls
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Perform quantitative and qualitative analyses to support business cases, prioritization, and continuous improvement initiatives
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Drive SAP S/4HANA Finance process standardization, including Product Costing (CO-PC), Profitability Analysis (CO-PA), Material Ledger, and Actual Costing.
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Lead global costing transformation projects and coordinate implementation activities across manufacturing sites
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Partner with Commercial Excellence, Finance, and IT stakeholders to ensure alignment between finance processes, costing methodologies, and commercial systems
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Manage cross-functional change initiatives and support successful adoption of new processes and working methods
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Monitor process performance and continuously drive improvements through automation, governance, and best-practice implementation
Our Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field
- Strong experience in Finance business processes including transformation, business process management, or operational excellence roles
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Knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Finance (FICO), including Product Costing (CO-PC) and Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)
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Experience with SAP S/4HANA Material Ledger and Actual Costing implementations
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Proven experience in business process transformation, optimization, and automation
- Ability to translate business needs into process changes and process changes into IT language
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Strong project management and change management capabilities
- Experienced testing system functionalities
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Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven approach
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Experience working in global, cross-functional, and matrix organizations
- Good stakeholder manager with change management experience
- Discipline to document and adhere to governance
- Results-oriented with a strong focus on execution and delivery
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Pragmatic and hands-on approach to solving complex business challenges
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daptability and willingness to work in agile and fast-changing environments
- Fluent in English (German or other language seen as assets)
- Travel up to 35% to all countries with a Datwyler site.
What your Sucess Looks Like?
- Standardized and optimized global Finance processes
- Successful SAP S/4HANA Finance transformation initiatives
- Increased automation and reduced manual effort.Improved process performance, transparency, and governance.Strong adoption of new processes by business stakeholders
- Effective collaboration between Finance, IT, and business functions
Why Datwyler?
- We support your development
- Diverse working environment
- We love our employees
- International challenging environment
- Mobile data subscription
- Premium Health & Accident Insurance
- Flexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days/week at office)
- Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniority
- Covered lunch
- Snacks, fruits at office
- Free parking
We Offer a Diverse and Global Working Environment
As a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.
www.datwyler.com
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