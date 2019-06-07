SenecaGlobal Named an Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Partner

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SenecaGlobal, a leader in navigating clients to the enterprise cloud and an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today it has achieved Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Microsoft Windows Server Partner status to deliver Microsoft Windows solutions.

"SenecaGlobal now can deliver services on Amazon EC2, - - managing secure, reliable, and high-performance environments for deploying Windows-based applications and workloads. We continue to enhance our AWS expertise to make sure we can efficiently deliver some of the latest and most important technologies for our clients. This is especially important for large install bases of Windows 2008 and SQL Server 2008 as they are getting close to their official end of life," said Eric Crump, VP, Global Cloud and Managed Services, SenecaGlobal.

SenecaGlobal's proprietary cloud journey approach helps businesses unleash their potential with seamless, pragmatic and cost-effective technology solutions regardless of experience, maturity or status in leveraging cloud technologies. Grounded in business planning and data, this methodical approach helps clients affirm that total cost of ownership and return on investment are attractive enough to consider moving IT assets to the cloud and then provides expertise to guide the digital transformation.

The SenecaGlobal cloud journey approach is based on four main solution pillars:

Cloud Advisory Services

Cloud Architecture & Security Services

Cloud Transformation Services

Managed Services

This full spectrum of solutions guarantees support and expertise at all stages of the digital transformation journey and offers scalability to meet clients' implementation requirements.

"This is a great program to add to our service offerings and gives us potential in all the markets we serve. This is also another significant milestone in our growing commitment to our AWS expertise," said Ed Szofer, CEO, President and Co-founder, SenecaGlobal. "Now is the right time to join, and it allows us to significantly enhance and expand the work we do for our clients."

About SenecaGlobal

Founded in 2007, SenecaGlobal is a global leader in outsourced technology services and advisory. The company positions organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals through custom software and application development, enterprise cloud transformations and managed services, IT support and help desk services, and more. SenecaGlobal has four locations throughout the world, including a management, sales and delivery center in Chicago, a software development and testing center in Hyderabad, India and regional offices in Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta, Georgia.

