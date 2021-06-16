SMI 11’922 0.5%  SPI 15’308 0.4%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’730 0.4%  Euro 1.0896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’144 0.3%  Gold 1’858 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’908 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8982 0.0%  Öl 74.2 1.6% 

16.06.2021 03:00:00

Seneca ESG Partners with OWL Analytics to Deliver ESG Ratings

SINGAPORE and SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca ESG, a software provider specializing in building solutions for both investment management firms and corporates, has announced a partnership today with OWL analytics to deliver workflow automation tools incorporating OWL's Consensus Scores and analytics to financial market participants.

Seneca ESG enables both investment management firms and corporates to more robustly integrate ESG data and analytics into their business decisions and workflows. The company's ZENO platform allows users to assess portfolios with customized ESG frameworks and utilize blended data from various data providers. With the strategic collaboration with OWL Analytics, users of ZENO platform will have access to OWL Analytics' ESG offerings, including monthly ESG Consensus Scores that can be easily used for stock ESG analysis and screenings. Users can create unlimited portfolios based on different screening criteria by ranking or percentile in each region, sector or industry across 25,000 public companies from around the world.

OWL Analytics is an alternative data company that focuses on ESG research. OWL recognizes that significant differences of opinion exist among leading ESG researchers regarding which ESG factors are relevant on an industry-by-industry basis, and that these differences of opinion have led to well-known subjectivity in ESG ratings and scores. Therefore, OWL aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data and research to create company scores and rankings based on a stronger foundation of data, optimized to increase objectivity.

"We are delighted to work together with OWL Analytics to make ESG data more readily accessible to investment firms via the robust ZENO platform", said Jonathan Ha, CEO at Seneca ESG. "The strategic partnerships of both pioneers in the ESG market will benefit users by focusing on the true value of underlying ESG data, ultimately to make better-informed investment decisions."

About Seneca ESG

Seneca ESG is a business intelligence company delivering solutions for corporate sustainability assessment, reporting, and integration with financial services. The company's flagship ZENO (for investment firms) & EPIC (for corporates) platforms facilitate ESG data management, sustainability-driven analyses, and workflow automation, for both corporate and investment manager clients. ZENO & EPIC allow for complete customization of the ESG data collection, ingestion, analyses, scoring, and assessment process, while taking into consideration the entire range of data sources, reporting standards, and assessment frameworks that currently exist today. These standards include SASB, GRI, TCFD, CDP, CDSB, IIRC, PRI, GRESB, UN SDGs, UN GC, WEF Guidelines, and more.

About OWL Analytics

OWL Analytics is a data and analytics provider that offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) and socially responsible investing (SRI) metrics on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. The company employs a big data approach that aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data and leverages the collective wisdom of the worlds' leading ESG research organizations to generate objective ESG metrics, scores, rankings, and percentiles across various common ESG themes.

SOURCE Seneca ESG

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
15.06.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NRx bestätigt frühere Erfolge zu COVID-Mittel
Studie untersucht Korrelation: Aktienmärkte haben Einfluss auf Bitcoin und Co. - und umgekehrt
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an
Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für erstes Halbjahr 2021 - Aktie springt hoch
Zur Rose ernennt Madhu Nutakki zum Chief Technology Officer - Aktie im Plus
Coinbase-Rivale: Kraken launcht Krypto-App in den USA
Sulzer-Aktie im Aufwind: Sulzer erhöht Prognosen für 2021

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit