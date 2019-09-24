24.09.2019 04:15:00

Seneca Capital Partners Closes 2nd Workforce Housing Fund in 2 Years

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Capital Partners ("Seneca"), the parent company of Seneca Capital Management ("Seneca Capital"), today announced the closing of its second Fund, Seneca Capital Income Real Estate Fund II, LP, ("SCIRE Fund II") over-subscribed at nearly $28 million in total equity raised. With leverage, Seneca expects SCIRE Fund II to include nearly $90 million worth of assets — continuing their thesis to own "workforce housing" in major U.S. markets.

Led by Seneca's Founder and CEO, Rhett Trees, and its COO, Paul Luber, Seneca's previous vehicle, SCIRE Fund I, raised nearly $24 million in a round that closed in July 2018.

SCIRE Fund I invested in nearly 1,200 homesites spanning a half-dozen manufactured housing communities, and several of the communities are located on the outskirts of the fastest-growing cities in America including Dallas, Tampa and Houston.

Historically, Seneca has looked to buy properties that reside in hyper-growth cities in what they refer to as the SMILE states, spanning from Utah, down into the sunbelt states with a keen focus on Texas and Florida with the SMILE ending in North Carolina.

Seneca aims to own and operate clean, safe and affordable housing communities with a focus on workforce or attainable housing for hard-working residents who do not fit into the traditional path to homeownership.

ABOUT SENECA CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Seneca provides exclusive access to unique, income-producing vehicles via long-term relationships with the company principals, Rhett Trees and Paul Luber. The firm's fundamental thesis is to assemble a diversified portfolio of low-risk, high cash-flow real estate assets with the goal of delivering capital preservation, consistent quarterly cash-on-cash income paired with equity growth. Seneca seeks to achieve this objective by acquiring, then repositioning under-valued, mismanaged, sub-performing or improperly capitalized income-producing real estate assets. Seneca is proudly headquartered in Denver's RiNo neighborhood.

Disclaimer

Seneca Capital Management is registered as an investment adviser with the state of Colorado and its investment advisory representatives are licensed by the state of Colorado. No follow up or individualized responses to persons in other jurisdictions that involve either rendering or attempting to render personalized investment advice for compensation will be made absent compliance with applicable legal requirements or an applicable exemption or exclusion.

Related Images

rhett-trees.jpg
Rhett Trees
Founder and CEO Seneca Capital Partners

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seneca-capital-partners-closes-2nd-workforce-housing-fund-in-2-years-300923749.html

SOURCE Seneca Capital Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.09.19
Gold legt weiter zu, Palladium mit neuem Rekordniveau
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
23.09.19
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
23.09.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstandsbereich hält / Apple – Abwärtskorrektur im Aufwärtstrend
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Zurich Insurance müsste für Rückholung von Thomas-Cook-Passagieren zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startete die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag ohne grössere Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB