01.05.2021 20:07:00
Sen. Bill Nelson Statement on National Space Council
WASHINGTON, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Sen. Bill Nelson, who the U.S. Senate confirmed as the 14th NASA administrator on April 29, regarding the announcement Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris will chair the National Space Council:
"The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government's space policy, which is increasingly complex, with many nations in space.
"Vice President Lyndon Johnson was the first chair of the National Space Council when America initially ventured beyond Earth. Now, Vice President Harris will coordinate our nation's efforts to ensure America continues to lead in space. It is an exciting time for our space program."
