Semtech’s LoRa Devices Successfully Deployed in HWM’s Water Meter Solutions

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that a comprehensive intelligent water service provider, Hangzhou Water Meter Co. (HWM), Ltd. has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its smart water metering solutions enabling public utility companies to improve efficiency and reduce management costs.

"Semtech’s LoRa devices is an ideal IoT platform for smarter metering with its easy to deploy, long range and flexible capabilities,” said Jian Liu, General Manager of Hangzhou Water Meter Co., Ltd. "Our LoRa-based water metering solution allows our water supply customers to reduce operating costs, improve the efficiency of meter reading management and save water resources.”

By the end of 2019, HWM’s LoRa-based water metering solution will be deployed in 72 residential districts in Hangzhou. It is expected to deploy 80 gateway devices and tens of thousands of intelligent water meter terminals. Currently, hundreds of thousands of LoRa-based water metering solutions by HWM have been deployed in Zhejiang, Anhui, Hunan, Sichuan, and other regions of China to help water supply customers transform to intelligent public utilities management.

Based on the LoRaWAN protocol and architecture, HWM’s remote water metering solution combines IoT smart metering and gateways. The LoRa-enabled water meter can access a LoRaWAN-based network to communicate, data transmit and provide alerts. With the low power consumption, long range, high success rate LoRaWAN-based water meter solution, HWM helps end customers reduce costs and achieve smart, high efficiency public utilities management.

"Semtech’s LoRa devices is the DNA (devices, networks and applications) of IoT and its long range, low power capabilities are advantages in the utilities industries,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRa is an established leader in the smart metering industry, creating scalable, secure and reliable solutions to help our customers deliver more efficient metering solutions to reduce waste and utility spending.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About HWM

Hangzhou Water Meter Co., Ltd (HWM) is an influential water meter manufacturer in China, who focuses on smart water utility equipment design, research, and manufacture. HWM got hundreds of proprietary intellectual property rights. French Vivendi Company and more than 500 water supply companies in China had used HWM products. Currently, HWM is working on water utility informatization and smart management.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

