02.04.2020 19:31:00

SEMrush Offers Free Access to Tools During the Pandemic

BOSTON, April 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- SEMrush, the leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform trusted by more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies, announced it will offer free access to several tools to support marketers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As of April, the company will offer its powerful Social Media Marketing Toolkit ("SMM Toolkit") and Oppty to new and existing users at no extra cost. The SMM Toolkit is a full-scale functionality tool for social channels, that allows users to monitor their competition and schedule posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Google My Business, as well as edit images right in the interface and bulk schedule social media posts. 

On the other hand, Oppty is a lead generation and prospecting solution that will suit digital marketing agencies and freelancers, helping to obtain qualified business leads in different industries and locations across the US and UK. 

SEMrush understands how hard it can be to stay afloat during the pandemic. The company looks forward to helping marketers get through this period and recover quickly when it is over. 

Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy Officer of SEMrush commented, "At a time when the majority of the world is social distancing, one of the things that is keeping us connected is social media and online communities. The current business environment is a tricky one to navigate, especially for small to medium-sized companies and startups. We at SEMrush are committed to helping marketers get through this challenging period and quickly recover from any impact they may experience. With this in mind we're opening free and full access to our key social media and lead generation products during the Pandemic. Here at SEMrush we want to support at this difficult time, and we want marketers, whether small or large businesses, to be able to continue their activities and keep business moving."

Oppty will be free for the entire month of April, while SMM Toolkit will remain free for an indefinite period of time.

In addition, SEMrush continues to offer users free access to the full library of video courses on digital marketing fundamentals, its search engine marketing tool suite, and SMM productivity tips at the SEMrush Academy. These online masterclasses are taught by industry thought leaders and can be used to prepare for SEMrush certification exams as well as focus on your personal skills development that can make the business grow. 

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a leading SaaS company providing a platform of end-to-end digital marketing and SEM solutions in more than 150 countries. SEMrush's platform and innovative digital marketing tools are trusted by leading brands, including Vodafone, Booking.com, eBay, HP, and BNP Paribas, as well as 25% of Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.  

Learn more about SEMrush by visiting:  
www.semrush.com  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/semrush
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SEMrush   
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/semrush/ 
Instagram: https://instagram.com/semrush/  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SEMrushHQ 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semrush-offers-free-access-to-tools-during-the-pandemic-301034328.html

SOURCE SEMrush

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 71.50
2.76 %
Givaudan 2'985.00
2.65 %
Novartis 80.78
2.38 %
CS Group 7.71
2.01 %
UBS Group 8.79
1.81 %
LafargeHolcim 34.52
-0.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 311.10
-0.19 %
Lonza Grp 391.30
-1.04 %
Sika 152.10
-2.66 %
Alcon 47.58
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Preissprung bei Öl wohl nicht von Dauer
13:33
Vontobel: Disney+: Streamingdienst als Retter in der Not?
13:00
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
08:42
Weekly Hits: Familienunternehmen – Mehrwert fürs Depot / Bayer – Hoffnungsvolle Botschaften
08:13
Schwergewichte retten den SMI
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:33
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie verliert kräftig: ams-Kapitalerhöhung zu 70 Prozent gezeichnet und platziert
US-Börsen schliessen tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Dufry-Aktien brechen zweistellig ein - UBS kappt Kursziel um zwei Drittel
Gold auf Erholungskurs - Sollten Anleger jetzt zugreifen?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
Memo von Jeff Bezos: So verhält sich Amazon in der Coronavirus-Krise
Rohstoffe im März 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Markt Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin bleibt von Achterbahnfahrt der Märkte verschont
Marriott-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Daten von bis zu 5,2 Millionen Hotelgästen bei Marriott gestohlen
HP-Aktie fällt rasant: Xerox bläst HP-Übernahme wegen Corona-Krise ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
An der Wall Street gestaltet sich der Handel am Donnerstag volatil. Obwohl es an der heimischen und deutschen Börse zeitweise tief nach unten ging, ging es am späten Nachmittag wieder aufwärts. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB