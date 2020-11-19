SMI 10’490 -0.7%  SPI 13’009 -0.6%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’087 -0.9%  Euro 1.0795 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’453 -0.8%  Gold 1’863 -0.6%  Bitcoin 16’233 0.0%  Dollar 0.9121 0.1%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 

19.11.2020 12:55:00

Sempra Energy Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Third Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced it is once again the only North American utility sector company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), one of the most prestigious corporate sustainability ranking efforts. This is the third consecutive year that the company has been listed on the DJSI World. Additionally, Sempra Energy has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the 10th consecutive year.

Learn how Sempra is committed to being a leader among U.S. energy infrastructure companies in the areas of environmental, social and governance performance in its annual corporate sustainability report at Sempra.com/sustainability.

"At Sempra Energy, we believe a steadfast focus on safety, sound environmental stewardship and stakeholder engagement are central to advancing our mission of building North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "We are endeavoring to design all aspects of our business strategy to enable the energy transition in every market we serve. By actively managing risks and pursuing new opportunities to serve our stakeholders, our business activities are aligned with a view toward delivering sustained high performance and long-term shareholder value."

Recognizing Leaders in Sustainability
Launched in 1999, the DJSI, including the DJSI World, were among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability as identified by SAM, now a part of S&P Global, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and corporate governance factors.

"We congratulate Sempra Energy for being included in the DJSI World Index," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction reflects sustainability leadership in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

This year, Sempra Energy was recognized as a leader in the utilities sector and achieved 100th percentile scores in the following categories:

  • Information security/cybersecurity and system availability;
  • Policy influence;
  • Transmission and distribution;
  • Water-related risks; and
  • Talent attraction and retention.

Creating Sustainable Value
Earlier this year, the company released its 12th annual corporate sustainability report and has continued to drive sustainability at its U.S. utilities with the announcement of multiple projects designed to further clean transportation technologies and advance carbon neutrality in its energy delivery. The Sempra Energy Foundation and Sempra Energy family of companies have also invested more than $18.5 million in 2020 toward COVID-19 response, social justice causes and natural disaster aid across its areas of operation in California, Texas, Louisiana and Mexico.

About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

 

Sempra Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sempra Energy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-named-to-dow-jones-sustainability-world-index-for-third-consecutive-year-301176675.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy

