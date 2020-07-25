+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 21:52:00

Seminole Gaming Upgrades its "Safe + Sound" Program Guidelines

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Gaming today announced an upgrade to its "Safe + Sound" program guidelines, which have been in place since five of its six casinos reopened over the past two months. Effective immediately, all guests must be stationary when lowering their masks or face coverings for eating, drinking or smoking.  The change prohibits guests from walking in all public spaces without protective face coverings.

(PRNewsfoto/Seminole Gaming)

"Seminole Gaming is committed to the health and safety of its guests and team members, and we are upgrading our comprehensive "Safe + Sound" program to further limit the threat from COVID-19," said Jim Allen, Seminole Gaming CEO and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return."

Seminole Gaming also announced the immediate closure of PLA, an interactive golf and games restaurant tenant, for failure to adhere to "Safe + Sound" program guidelines.  PLA is a tenant in the retail area of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

In addition to the program enhancement, Seminole Gaming is expanding the COVID enforcement teams at its casinos and will outfit them in distinctive uniforms to create greater guest awareness of this important issue.  Guests will be informed of the program upgrade and required to adhere to it, or they will be asked to leave the property.

The program upgrade applies to all guests at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, The Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, and the Seminole Brighton Casino, on the Brighton Seminole Reservation northwest of Lake Okeechobee.

Seminole Gaming unveiled its extensive "Safe + Sound" program with the reopening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in May.  It was extended to four more casino openings in June.

Safe and Sound Program guidelines include:   

  • Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry. 
  • A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed. 
  • Alternating slot machines will be turned off to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor. 
  • New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games and customer service areas. 
  • Signs will be posted throughout the casino complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines. 
  • Team members will be part of a new "Safe and Sound Clean Team" to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas. 
  • Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the casino complex. 
  • An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complex.

About Seminole Gaming 

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Gina Morales, 954-779-4717, gina.morales@hardrock.com 
Gary Bitner, 954-849-9201, gary@bitnergroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seminole-gaming-upgrades-its-safe--sound-program-guidelines-301099776.html

SOURCE Seminole Casinos

