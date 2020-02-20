Semaphore Brand Solutions Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 Series: California List just made its debut, with Semaphore Brand Solutions earning one of the top 100 spots - #62. The list is recognized as the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Semaphore Brand Solutions is the leading influencer marketing agency and specializes in creating iconic brand experiences. They have a proven track record of getting products into the hands of target consumers by integrating them into the platforms of new media personalities that consumers already follow and trust. Learn more by watching this sizzle reel.

"The Semaphore family of companies excels at disrupting the traditional way of "doing things" in each service line it enters. We reinvent the "traditional" process to create a better experience which leads to a superior result for both the individuals and brands that we are privileged to represent." - Michael Bienstock, Founder and CEO, Semaphore – A Family of Companies

About Semaphore – A Family of Companies:

Founded in 2002, Semaphore offers a diverse suite of services including accounting, tax preparation, payroll, insurance, brand and licensing management. Serving clients across the globe, the firm has become the in-demand provider of choice for those who value a service driven approach, fueled by integrity. Semaphore's headquarters is located in Irvine, California where their team of seasoned professionals strive to see their clients thrive.

Learn more: SemaphoreHQ.com

