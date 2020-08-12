+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 13:57:00

SEMA News Interviews R3 BNMC's David Miller About State of the Restomod Market

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite COVID-19 and its effect on the current economy, demand for classic-car restoration is trending upwards and is forecast to continue. Accurate restoration of classic cars is still popular, however there are many clients who want to retain the classic-car look but are also looking for modern performance upgrades that improve drivability and promote individualism in restomod builds. SEMA spoke with three leading companies in the restomod segment about the market.

"There's still a lot of interest in one-off custom classics right now, but ensuring that customers have enough funds is another thing," according to Mike Ring of Ringbrothers. Jonathan Ward, CEO and lead designer for Icon, echoed that sentiment. "We actually find that demand is far greater than our capability to provide it, meaning we try and focus most of our efforts on our production models, like the Bronco and FJ Series," Ward said.

David W. Miller II, Vice President of Marketing for R3 Performance Products / Brand New Muscle Car — a producer of new body shells and the original scratch new body muscle car builder — stands in front of the Officially Licensed "Gone in 60 Seconds" ELEANOR restomod built by R3 BNMC. This particular car features a brand-new R3PP Ford-licensed all new replacement body shell, R3PP front and rear suspension, a 5.0 Coyote engine, and a 6R80 automatic transmission. Customers can select engines, transmissions, colors, model, etc.

What's Trending – Miller sees restomods are actually becoming the norm, and the clients don't think they're ruining their cars' value anymore. In some cases, as more clients rebuild their classic cars with modern components, restomods have a higher value at auction than their original counterparts. Miller is also seeing a prevalence of electric classic car builds, including '67 Mustangs, '69 Camaros and '68 Broncos. "Electric classics are just now starting," Miller said. "Some guys are freaking out, thinking it's the end of the world, but if it looks cool and it goes fast, I'm okay with it. Gasoline cars aren't going away. Even if every soccer mom in the world is driving an electric minivan, somebody will still have an old gas-powered Mustang. They'll be toys; they won't be daily drivers. But they're not going away—not in my lifetime."

Read the full article here… https://www.sema.org/sema-news/2020/08/state-of-the-restomod-market

About R3 Performance Products. R3PP is your premier source for Official Licensed Ford and GM parts, body shells and performance suspension systems. Ford Motor Company and General Motors trademarks and trade dress used under license. US Restoration, Brand New Muscle Car and Bronco Hut are wholly-owned subsidiaries of R3PP. www.r3pp.com.

Contact: David W. Miller II, R3 Performance Products / Brand New Muscle Car
918-607-8191
245142@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sema-news-interviews-r3-bnmcs-david-miller-about-state-of-the-restomod-market-301110860.html

SOURCE R3 Performance Products

