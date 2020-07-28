+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Sellers Shield Partners with Disclosures.io

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield announced today a new partnership with Disclosures.io. This partnership will allow agents in California to access Sellers Shield's online disclosure forms through Disclosures.io.

Sellers Shield™ is a simple, turn-key solution that guides home sellers through the disclosure process...preventing lawsuits for sellers, agents and brokers. And, our Home Sale Legal Protection™ gives home sellers peace of mind after the sale. (PRNewsfoto/Sellers Shield)

One of the main documents included in nearly every listing information package is the sellers disclosure form. Previously, this document was managed through a time-consuming process requiring agents to manage paper documents, track the completion of documents, respond to questions from the seller, and ensure all documents were filled out correctly and signed. By integrating Sellers Shield with Disclosures.IO, that is now a thing of the past.

Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ provides sellers with free online forms and resources designed to help prevent mistakes from occurring which might result in a lawsuit. Sellers Shield's digital assistants, the Smarty's, guide home sellers through the process and provide helpful legal FAQs/Definitions along the way. These tools allow home sellers to disclose faster, safer, and easier while providing access to legal protection for the home seller. In other words, Sellers Shield simplifies the disclosure process and provides a safety net for home sellers in the event of a post-sale claim.

Disclosures.io will now bundle sellers disclosures, created through Sellers Shield, with a number of other important electronic documents (such as HOA Articles, Property Brochures, Floor Plans, and other locally required statements), and present potential buyers with an easy to read and easy to understand Property Information Package.

"Disclosures.io has quickly become the go-to listing management software for real estate agents and we are excited to provide a way to further impress their clients and save time managing the seller's disclosure process. Our turn-key disclosure solution prevents legal issues for sellers and agents and protects sellers from lawsuits after the sale. It's a perfect addition to Disclosures.io's essential listing tool kit. Both companies are totally focused on helping agents sell homes efficiently and safely. Our partnership is a natural fit."  -Jeff Daily, Sellers Shield CEO

California based Disclosures.io is a listing tool kit that real estate professionals use to manage, market, and sell real estate on-the-go. The company enables agents to create a consistent customer experience with streamlined communication, buyer interest reports, and manage disclosures in one secure location.

"Sellers Shield is a tool that not only makes seller disclosures simple, but they also offer additional legal protection that keeps your sellers safe and properly represented during what will likely be the most important decision of their life. Our partnership and trust with Sellers Shield is another big step towards ensuring our users have the tools they need to be effective and efficient agents, who keep their clients safety and success at the top of their todo list."  - Adam Gothelf, Disclosures.io CEO

By partnering with Sellers Shield, all Disclosures.io agents will now be able to keep track of and manage the seller disclosure process with ease. During disclosure, sellers can opt-in to Sellers Shield's Home Sale Legal Protection™ and receive up to $20,000 in expert legal representation in the event of a legal claim made by the buyer after the sale. 

About Sellers Shield

Austin-based Sellers Shield provides software and solutions that protect real estate brokers, agents, and home sellers from lawsuits. Sellers Shield's state-of-the-art protection is designed by industry experts to help prevent lawsuits and provide security to sellers if one occurs. Visit sellersshield.comto learn more.

Tori Becnel
tori.becnel@sellersshield.com
225-505-2940

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sellers-shield-partners-with-disclosuresio-301101344.html

SOURCE Sellers Shield

