Self-Pour Beverage Dispense Technology Increases Profits in the Fast-Casual Market

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iPourIt, Inc. recently released a case study proving how its technology helps fast-casual operators differentiate their business in a busy market, increase profits, and increase alcohol to food sales. Slice Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria in Laguna Beach, California, installed an 18-tap system powered and supported by iPourIt in 2017.

Darren Nicholson, Vice President of iPourIt, says, "iPourIt has designed and developed a technology solution for operators to overcome common fast-casual obstacles, such as keg yield, labor costs, tapping into the Millennial market, and more. With the correct implementation, Slice Pizza is a perfect case study to show other operators how profitable this concept and technology can be in the fast-casual market."

Owner of Slice Pizza Cary Redfearn adds, "At Slice Pizza, we have a higher percentage of alcohol to food sales and sell a higher percentage of beer and wine than any of our local competitors with a similar concept. With iPourIt, we save costly space and reduce our overhead costs from that of a traditional bar."

Since 2012, iPourIt collects extensive data for their operators and to gain valuable market knowledge. The data collected includes products poured, amount poured, inventory, patron demographics, and more. Operators can use this data to optimize operations and product and pricing strategies.

iPourIt's data shows Slice Pizza pours over 18,892 ounces per month, generating 15% of alcohol to food sales compared to the industry average of 4-6%. Within two months, Cary received a return on his investment. iPourIt and the self-pour concept allow Slice Pizza to get the most out of selling alcohol with minimal additional costs, such as labor and real estate.

iPourIt's case study with Slice Pizza shows the value and profitability of its self-serve technology. For more information on iPourIt self-pour beverage dispense technology, call us at (949) 270-0556 or email sales@ipourit.com.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America's leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with over 180 locations installed and operating, over 155 million ounces poured, and more than 4,600 taps installed. iPourIt partners with operators to provide an interactive, on-premise, self-service beer & wine experience promoting consumer choice and sampling. The technology has proven to increase revenue and drive profitability through higher space utilization and lower operating costs for clients while enhancing customer satisfaction. Learn more at http://www.ipouritinc.com.

About Slice Pizza

Slice Pizza in downtown Laguna Beach uses the freshest ingredients to create the best pizza possible and offers a unique tasting experience with our 18-tap self-pour beer wall. We source our ingredients from around the globe and prepare them in the most authentic way. Our revolutionary self-serve beer system allows you to experience beer in a whole new way. Pour an ounce or enjoy a pint; taste a dozen or stick with a favorite. This cutting edge system allows you to create your own beer experience. To learn more, go to http://www.slicelb.com/.

SOURCE iPourIt