SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’598 0.5%  Dow 30’949 0.0%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0789 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’598 1.3%  Gold 1’852 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’340 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8873 -0.1%  Öl 55.8 -0.3% 
26.01.2021 17:39:00

Self-Made Multimillionaire Trader Shares His Thoughts on Shorts Squeezes and the Power of the Small Traders - Why Wall Street Should be Worried

MALLORCA, Spain, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 35 years of trading experience, Self Made Multi-Millionaire and New York Times Bestselling author of "The Millionaire Dropout," Vince Stanzione, has plenty of trading war stories to share, but today is coming out in support of smaller traders and resents that Wall Street is calling them "dumb money." 

Vince Stanzione -Bitcoin will protect you against Inflation and devaluation

It has long been overdue Wall Street has treated Retail as dumb money for so long, yet today's "dumb money" is far smarter than it was in the 2000 DOT COM boom and is far better equipped with access to institutional data. The only issue he sees is that many brokers cannot cope with the surge in volume, and platforms are seeing regular crashes which makes exiting trades difficult.

Stanzione thinks what you're seeing in markets now is not just about money. It's a deep routed resentment against Wall Street, financial media and the belittling of the retail trader with their preaching of knowing better. Of course, the best way to teach Wall Street institutions a lesson is by making them lose money.  Stocks with high short interest and low floats seem to be the easy target right now, but this could easily change to overvalued stocks where retail "short" stocks.

As he approaches 52, Stanzione would tell the next generation to shoot for the stars but also keep one foot on the ground. Take some of your profits and lock it out of sight. He is a big fan of holding Bitcoin (with no leverage) as a long-term savings plan as he believe it will protect you from inflation which he says is running at 15%+ a year, not what the government tells you and all FIAT currencies are debasing to near zero.

As for trading, yes, it's a very speculative bull market but a good trader can also make money in a bear market, so be ready to switch to short trades, put options or learn to use financial futures. Stocks take the escalator up and the elevator down so have exit plans and also have plans to profit from down markets.

For a disciplined retail trader, you have never had it so good and it's the Wall Street institutions that are now the "dumb money."

About

Vince Stanzione has been trading markets for over 35 years and is a self-made multi-millionaire.  He  is  the  New  York  Times  bestselling  author  of  "The  Millionaire Dropout" and  is  the  author  of  "Making  Money  from  Financial Spread Trading." He has been featured favourably and quoted in over 200 newspapers, media outlets and websites including CNBC, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Reuters.com, Independent, Sunday Independent, Observer, Guardian, The Times, Sunday Times, Daily Express, What Investment, Growth Company Investor, New York Times, Bullbearings, City Magazine, Canary Wharf, Institutional Investor China and Shares Magazine.

He mainly lives on the island of Mallorca, Spain and trades financial markets including currencies, stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit www.fintrader.net and follow him on Twitter: @vince_stanzione

Contact:
Vince Stanzione: +34 871 153 645
290038@email4pr.com 
https://www.linkedin.com/in/vincestanzione/ 

New York Times Bestseller The Millionaire Dropout Fire Your Boss, Do what you Love Reclaim Your Life

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-made-multimillionaire-trader-shares-his-thoughts-on-shorts-squeezes-and-the-power-of-the-small-traders--why-wall-street-should-be-worried-301215340.html

SOURCE Vince Stanzione

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.23
2.40 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.70
1.69 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.00
1.59 %
Nestle 103.36
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’727.00
1.30 %
CS Group 12.00
0.00 %
Sika 247.70
0.00 %
Alcon 66.26
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 600.00
-1.22 %
Novartis 84.33
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
15:26
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
14:16
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
07:53
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Wall Street stabil -- SMI in Grün -- DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Linde erhöht Dividende und kauft weitere Aktien zurück - Kurs legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stabil -- SMI in Grün -- DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt greifen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die Wall Street tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit