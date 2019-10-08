08.10.2019 04:25:00

SelectUSA Presents Jinkosolar's Jacksonville Factory a Certificate of Appreciation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) ("JinkoSolar"), an innovative global solar module manufacturer, today announced that SelectUSA presented JinkoSolar with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of its module assembly facility in Jacksonville, Florida and the positive investment in the United States leading to job creation and economic growth. JinkoSolar has reached its investment and jobs target ahead of schedule and has already shipped modules to U.S. customers. It will serve both residential and utility customers from this facility.

"JinkoSolar's factory is a good example of SelectUSA's core mission- to facilitate job creation and investment in the United States," said Brian Lenihan, Executive Director of SelectUSA. "We were delighted to tour the facility and recognize JinkoSolar's investment in Florida and the U.S. solar industry."

"JinkoSolar is truly an advanced manufacturer, and I am proud to have them in Jacksonville," said Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 4th district). "It was eye-opening to see both the sophisticated assembly process and the skilled jobs that come with it. Congress must continue to work in a bipartisan way to remove roadblocks for American businesses and ensure fair competition in a growing international marketplace."

 "We are excited to have hardworking Floridians building our world class Eagle Modules," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (US) Inc. "JinkoSolar's factory in Jacksonville is a testament to our strong commitment to the U.S. solar market, and we look forward to growing our business."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ripple Zhang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5183-3105
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selectusa-presents-jinkosolars-jacksonville-factory-a-certificate-of-appreciation-300933480.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

