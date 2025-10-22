Selective Insurance Group Inc Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.0 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $90.0 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Selective Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $106.7 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.204 billion from $1.112 billion last year.

Selective Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.0 Mln. vs. $90.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.204 Bln vs. $1.112 Bln last year.