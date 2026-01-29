Selective Insurance Group Aktie 969546 / US8163001071
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.01.2026 22:53:48
Selective Insurance Group Inc Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $152.9 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $93.2 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Selective Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.2 million or $2.57 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $1.365 billion from $1.256 billion last year.
Selective Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $152.9 Mln. vs. $93.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.365 Bln vs. $1.256 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Selective Insurance Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Ausblick: Selective Insurance Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)