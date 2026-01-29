Selective Insurance Group Inc Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $152.9 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $93.2 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Selective Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.2 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $1.365 billion from $1.256 billion last year.

Selective Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152.9 Mln. vs. $93.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.365 Bln vs. $1.256 Bln last year.