16.04.2020 03:35:00

SEKISUI Aerospace COVID-19 Management - FOCUSING ON OUR PEOPLE

RENTON, Wash., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Aerospace holds our utmost responsibility and focus is the safety and well-being of our employees.  Following the Washington State "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order for the COVID-19 pandemic, by Governor Jay Inslee, effective on March 26th, SEKISUI Aerospace suspended operations at our Washington facilities with the exception of utilizing volunteer employees to maintain production of critical parts for our customers.

We have implemented preventative measures to ensure a safe working environment, incorporating the safety protocols suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as maintaining daily communication with all SEKISUI Aerospace employees to monitor the health and safety of the overall company.  Additionally, we maintained full employee compensation and benefits throughout the suspension of operations.

However, as a result of the ongoing pandemic situation, we have made the careful decision to place a portion of our workforce on a short-term furlough from our Washington State operations as of April 20th.  We continue to monitor the evolving situation and make continuous improvements to preventative measures to protect our employees as we work to manage through these unprecedented times and safely resume normal operations at the appropriate time. 

About SEKISUI Aerospace: SEKISUI Aerospace has been manufacturing and engineering products for the commercial aerospace and defense markets for over 30 years.  SEKISUI Aerospace is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems and engine components using thermoset and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry.  Headquartered in Renton, Washington, SEKISUI Aerospace has additional facilities located in Auburn and Sumner, Washington and Orange City, Iowa with 1200+ employees.  

