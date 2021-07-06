SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’488 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9223 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
06.07.2021 01:45:00

Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Stony Mountain Institution - Maximum security unit

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On July 1, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the recreation yard of the maximum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine, THC Hash, tobacco, smart phones, charging cords, charging blocks, auxiliary cord adapters, and lighters. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $396,290.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

﻿

