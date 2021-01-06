SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
06.01.2021 02:49:00

Seismic Digital and KidSay Form Strategic Alliance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Digital, a consumer insights and digital strategy and activation agency recently named the seventh-fastest growing company in Kansas City, and KidSay, the world's leading youth research, trend reporting and strategy firm, have entered into an exclusive partnership to help brands connect with and engage kids, tweens, teens and their families.

Through this strategic partnership, Seismic Digital's brand partners will have access to up-to-the-minute youth market data on a variety of favorites, behaviors, and attitudes on screen content, digital, devices, social media, apps, video games & esports, clothes, shoes and accessories, product discovery, spending habits & decisions, toys, games, collectibles, sports, leisure activities, food & drinks, restaurant and family decisions, lifestyle, and aspirations. These exclusive insights can then be paired with Seismic's unique strategy and activation method across the digital spectrum on everything from organic search to paid social to OTT and connected television.

KidSay is the only youth market research organization of its kind, providing 24 reports per year through their exclusive nationwide network of schools. Samples mirror the US Census age, gender, race, and region breakout. Pencil-and-paper surveys (one-on-one interviews for 5-7-year-olds) utilizing 65% open-ended questions get to the heart of what is truly happening now and what will be next. Their research is valued by companies like Facebook, Disney, Netflix, Hasbro and more and has been used to build and elevate products ranging from Messenger Kids to Skylanders to Taki's. KidSay's research has helped inspire products, secure brand and product tie-ins, allocate more efficient media spends, and most importantly, it helps companies stay ahead of emerging trends. 

"Knowing what kids and their parents want right now is extremely important in targeting and optimizing budgets - something more important now than it has ever been in the digital era. But understanding what they will want six months from now is the kind of information that takes campaigns from great to extraordinary," said Brett Suddreth, founder of Seismic Digital. 

Seismic Digital, founded in 2016, is a full-service consumer insight and digital strategy & activation firm formed by executives from three top digital agencies who wanted a closer, more direct partnership with their clients, motivated by a desire to bring new thinking and 100% transparency to the digital space. Their service suite encompasses the entire customer buying journey, from brand discovery and consumer insights to activation and measurement with strategies to meet consumers at each phase of their journey with the right message for each channel from search marketing to social media to OTT and connected TV.

KidSay is the leader in youth market research, trend reporting, and strategic consulting for brands seeking to understand and engage kids, tweens, teens, and families. Their syndicated trend reporting utilizes a nationwide network of schools to directly connect brands to the behaviors, values, and aspirations of real youth. Each year KidSay fields multiple syndicated trend studies with young kids ages 5-7, tweens, and teens ages 8-15 and moms of kids ages 5-7 with a total annual sample of 6,000+ respondents.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nick Barkman
Phone: 913.396.9558

Email: nick.barkman@seismicdigital.com

Related Images

seismic-digital-kidsay.png  
Seismic Digital + KidSay
Seismic Digital and KidSay partnership announcement.

Related Links

Seismic Digital Website

KidSay

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seismic-digital-and-kidsay-form-strategic-alliance-301201567.html

SOURCE Seismic Digital

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 575.40
1.66 %
CS Group 11.54
1.23 %
UBS Group 12.76
1.11 %
ABB 25.34
1.04 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.40
0.51 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’044.50
-1.14 %
Roche Hldg G 306.00
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 80.12
-1.31 %
The Swatch Grp 238.00
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’751.00
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Aufschläge. Minuszeichen zeigten sich letztlich am heimischen Aktienmarkt am Dienstag. Der DAX baute seine Verluste im Verlauf noch aus. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit