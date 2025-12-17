SEI Investments Names Alfred P. West, Jr. Chairman Emeritus

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Wednesday honored the company's founder Alfred P. West, Jr. by appointing him as Chairman Emeritus, a lifelong appointed position.

This comes as West has resigned from his role as a director and board chair as part of a planned transition, effective January 1, 2026.

On the same day, Carl A. Guarino, an independent director of SEI's Board, will assume the role of Chairman.

In the pre-market hours, SEIC is trading at $82.93, down 0.05 percent on the Nasdaq.