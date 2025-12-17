Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’026 -0.2%  SPI 17’883 -0.2%  Dow 48’099 0.0%  DAX 24’043 -0.1%  Euro 0.9342 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’712 -0.1%  Gold 4’328 0.6%  Bitcoin 69’861 0.0%  Dollar 0.7964 0.2%  Öl 59.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Helvetia Baloise46664220
Top News
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Overweight-Bewertung durch Barclays Capital
Ausblick: FedEx stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Warner-Übernahme: Aus für Paramount-Gebot und Trump-Schwiegersohn - Fokus auf Netflix-Aktie
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

SEI Investments Aktie 969501 / US7841171033

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 15:16:52

SEI Investments Names Alfred P. West, Jr. Chairman Emeritus

SEI Investments
65.76 CHF 0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Wednesday honored the company's founder Alfred P. West, Jr. by appointing him as Chairman Emeritus, a lifelong appointed position.

This comes as West has resigned from his role as a director and board chair as part of a planned transition, effective January 1, 2026.

On the same day, Carl A. Guarino, an independent director of SEI's Board, will assume the role of Chairman.

In the pre-market hours, SEIC is trading at $82.93, down 0.05 percent on the Nasdaq.