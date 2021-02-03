SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 32’069 6.6%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 57.9 3.0% 
03.02.2021 01:00:00

SEGi Gearing to Start 2021 in High Spirits

KOTA DAMANSARA, Malaysia, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEGi University and Colleges (SEGi) has added a few more feathers to it's hat with the recent win of six (6) recognition from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Malaysia for the assessment year 2018/2019, namely:

  • SETARA 2018/2019 5-star rating for SEGi University in the Emerging universities (Universities which have been established within the last 15 years) category
  • MyQUEST 2018/2019 6-star rating for SEGi College Subang Jaya in the Large (Enrolment > 2000 students) category
  • MyQUEST 2018/2019 6-star rating for SEGi College Kota Damansara in the Medium (Enrolment 601-1999 students) category
  • MyQUEST 2018/2019 6-star rating for SEGi College Pulau Pinang in the Medium (Enrolment 601-1999 students) category
  • MyQUEST 2018/2019 6-star rating for SEGi College Sarawak in the Small (Enrolment < 600 students) category
  • MyQUEST 2018/2019 5-star rating for SEGi College Kuala Lumpur in the Large (Enrolment > 2000 students) category

    • Additionally, SEGi University emerged in the top 45% of the 2021 QS World University Rankings: Asia.  Previously, the Institution was also awarded 5 Stars in the above categories in the 2016 QS audit and obtained the highest 5-star rating in the categories of Teaching, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. This makes SEGi the first university to receive such strong recognition for prioritising society's needs in Malaysia.

    "These recognitions are testimonies of SEGi's commitment in providing high-quality education. This marks the most wins ever received by a single private institution. We are proud and humbled by these achievements which further inspire us to continuously innovate and improve our programmes to ensure we produce industry-relevant graduates", said Ms Hew Moi Lan, Group Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of SEG International Berhad.

    SETARA is a rating system that is aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning at higher learning institutions. Similarly, MyQUEST is the Malaysian Quality Evaluation System for Private Colleges. Carried out every two years since 2011, MyQuest rates private colleges from one (poor) to six stars (excellent). The 6-stars rating is the highest accolade a private college could achieve in the biennial evaluation. On the international front, the QS Asia University Rankings which is published annually highlights the top universities in Asia each year.

    SOURCE SEG International Bhd (SEGi)

