Segal Trials Connecting People, Processes and Purpose in Commitment to Mental Health Awareness Month

MIAMI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Segal Trials, a privately held network of research sites throughout South Florida and South Carolina conducting Phase I-IV trials, commemorated May, Mental Health Awareness Month, and May 20th, Clinical Trial Awareness Day, with key initiatives celebrating volunteers that make medical advances possible.

Efforts include their #StayConnected video series raising awareness of clinical trials and offering mental health support during the pandemic; participation in CISCRP's (Center for Information and Study) Med Hero Appreci-a-thon Virtual Fitness Challenge honoring study volunteers; partnering with STARR Coalition's #ResearchResponds highlighting supportive initiatives taken by key stakeholders in the life science industry during COVID-19; and sharing study participant testimonials in association with Greater Gift, a non-profit organization expressing gratitude to clinical trial contributors through a donation of a life-enhancing gift to a child.

Inspired by the volunteers and health care professionals who make this essential work possible, Segal Trials is committed to persevering in the face of the challenges of COVID-19. As noted by Luke Kramer, Executive Director of the STARR Coalition, "It is vital we recognize the dramatic impact on our mental health during this COVID-19 outbreak with the sharp increase in those living with symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD and other brain disorders."

In recognition of this burgeoning need—and the rapid technological evolution demanded of the clinical trials industry—Segal Trials is implementing the necessary changes to enable the virtual trials and hybrid models that will be required to encourage clinical participation in this "new normal"—and ensure continued successful drug development.

Justine Holleran, Events Coordinator at CISCRP, said, "We are grateful to companies like Segal Trials, who are participating in our educational, outreach programs that debunk myths about the clinical research development process and recognize all the individuals who take part in advancing public health."

SOURCE Segal Trials