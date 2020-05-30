Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 02:45:00

Segal Trials Connecting People, Processes and Purpose in Commitment to Mental Health Awareness Month

MIAMI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Segal Trials, a privately held network of research sites throughout South Florida and South Carolina conducting Phase I-IV trials, commemorated May, Mental Health Awareness Month, and May 20th, Clinical Trial Awareness Day, with key initiatives celebrating volunteers that make medical advances possible.

Efforts include their #StayConnected video series raising awareness of clinical trials and offering mental health support during the pandemic; participation in CISCRP's (Center for Information and Study) Med Hero Appreci-a-thon Virtual Fitness Challenge honoring study volunteers; partnering with STARR Coalition's #ResearchResponds highlighting supportive initiatives taken by key stakeholders in the life science industry during COVID-19; and sharing study participant testimonials in association with Greater Gift, a non-profit organization expressing gratitude to clinical trial contributors through a donation of a life-enhancing gift to a child.

Inspired by the volunteers and health care professionals who make this essential work possible, Segal Trials is committed to persevering in the face of the challenges of COVID-19. As noted by Luke Kramer, Executive Director of the STARR Coalition, "It is vital we recognize the dramatic impact on our mental health during this COVID-19 outbreak with the sharp increase in those living with symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD and other brain disorders."

In recognition of this burgeoning need—and the rapid technological evolution demanded of the clinical trials industry—Segal Trials is implementing the necessary changes to enable the virtual trials and hybrid models that will be required to encourage clinical participation in this "new normal"—and ensure continued successful drug development.

Justine Holleran, Events Coordinator at CISCRP, said, "We are grateful to companies like Segal Trials, who are participating in our educational, outreach programs that debunk myths about the clinical research development process and recognize all the individuals who take part in advancing public health."

 

SOURCE Segal Trials

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB