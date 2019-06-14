SEG International Bhd Records Highest Profit Attributable to Shareholders in 5 Years

KOTA DAMANSARA, Malaysia, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG International Bhd (SEGi), during its Thirty-Third Annual General Meeting has achieved a 5-year high for profit before tax of RM47.8 million in 2018. Profit attributable to shareholders was declared at RM42.2 million in 2018 (up by 4.9%).

Moving forward, SEGi will continue to drive value-added transformations that meet evolving market needs through its core SEGi University and Colleges operations. SEGi's philosophy is that every stakeholder, including students, staff, suppliers, community and investors, is important. It will remain highly competitive, extend its international ambitions, and strive to provide outstanding academic experience for its students, in line with the objective of making SEGi a "University of Choice". This is achieved by being quality-centric and future-driven. Strategies are in line to empower SEGi in enhancing its competencies, capacities and capabilities for sustainable growth into the future.

After 42 years of operations, SEGi today has around 20,000 students in its 5 campuses throughout Malaysia. SEGi has thrived due to many factors, but primarily is the result of its dedication towards excellence in providing quality tertiary education.

SEGi is known regionally as a centre for research, scholarship, and teaching. The combination of strong academic reputation, with the emphasis on employability, future skills and quality student experience, have resulted in strong brand recognition and student enrolment success. These strategies together with commitment towards continuous improvement have made SEGi a household institution name, synonymous with education excellence and value for money.

SEGi views its overseas partnerships as an essential part of its international strategy. Its network of foreign university partnership is a key component of SEGi's global outreach and commitment to internationalisation. SEGi degree programmes are currently offered in collaboration with universities in UK, USA and Australia, attracting students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities. These are complemented with great outreach programmes and flexible financial packages to make higher education more affordable for all.

SOURCE SEG International Bhd (SEGi)