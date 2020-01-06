06.01.2020 17:30:00

Seeing Machines to showcase DMS technology at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety will be exhibiting its world-leading FOVIO Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the global stage for technology and innovation, from 7 January through 10 January 2020.

Seeing Machines demonstrations (by appointment only) will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and will include the latest software and algorithm developments for DMS technology solutions.

Seeing Machines' DMS technology can also be found integrated into a range of Tier 1 and OEM demonstrations, including Veoneer (Tech East, LVCC Platinum Lot 1).

Seeing Machines' FOVIO driver monitoring technology uses advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyze head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with critical inputs in real time.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. www.seeingmachines.com 

Media enquiries: Sophie.Nicoll@SeeingMachines.com or + 61 419 149 683

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeing-machines-to-showcase-dms-technology-at-ces-2020-300981342.html

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited

