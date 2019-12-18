Sedation Dentistry of Charleston Transforms Damaged, Broken Teeth into Beautiful Smiles in Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients with stained, missing, diseased or broken teeth in Charleston, SC can receive full mouth reconstruction treatment from respected dentist, Dr. Robert Carimi, with or without a referral. Dr. Carimi, of Sedation Dentistry of Charleston, helps patients formulate customized treatment plans to meet, not just their health and functional needs, but their smile goals as well. Through modern dental treatments, technology like Digital Smile Design and sedation dentistry, patients can treat all their oral concerns at one convenient and compassionate practice.

"Full mouth reconstruction is where we build a patient's smile back to form and function," says Dr. Carimi. "A patient may not have seen their smile in years because they did not like the color or shape of their teeth. With full mouth reconstruction, we are able to give them back their smile. It increases their confidence and they are a lot happier."

Full mouth reconstruction is a treatment plan that includes a wide variety of dental procedures with the end goal of restoring a patient's smile from flawed, broken teeth, to one that they can feel proud to show off. During a detailed consultation, Dr. Carimi performs extensive exams to discover a patient's needs and wants, which helps determine the treatment plan. Procedures performed during full mouth reconstruction can include:



Dental implants

Crowns and bridges

Porcelain veneers

Soft tissue recontouring

Sedation dentistry

During the consultation phase, patients can provide their own feedback on how they want their smile to look through specialty Digital Smile Design (DSD) software. DSD uses digital imaging to capture pictures and videos of a patient's current smile. The software then digitally improves the patient's smile in the images and videos to meet their desired specifications. Patients can adjust the size, shape or color that their teeth will be after full mouth reconstruction, before any procedures are even performed. Being able to see the transformation firsthand, from flawed, broken teeth to a brand-new smile, helps patients understand their cosmetic desires and find greater comfort through the entire procedure.

To provide relaxation to patients through their full mouth reconstruction, Dr. Carimi offers soothing sedation dentistry. Sedation helps block sensations of discomfort, fear or anxiety during procedures. Often, when sedation is used, patients can receive multiple treatments during just one appointment. This drastically cuts down on the number of appointments needed and helps patients fix damaged or broken teeth in a more timely manner. Dr. Carimi is trained and certified to administer IV sedation, as well as oral sedation, nitrous oxide and a local anesthetic.

Those who would like to improve their damaged, diseased, or broken teeth in Charleston, SC through full mouth reconstruction are invited to connect with Dr. Carimi. Consultations can be made at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston by calling the office at 843-471-1677 or visiting the website, http://www.sedationdentistrycharleston.com.

About the Dentist

Sedation Dentistry of Charleston offers trusted, comprehensive dental care from one convenient location in Charleston, SC. Dr. Robert Carimi earned his dental degree from the University of Tennessee and has been practicing dentistry for over a decade. A member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, Dr. Carimi engages in ongoing continuing education to provide patients with the latest advances in dentistry including modern dental implant solutions, custom crowns and bridges and transformative Digital Smile Design technology. The team at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston strives to ease all patients who suffer from dental anxiety, and takes pride in offering an inviting, comfortable environment for every treatment. Sedation Dentistry of Charleston offers IV sedation in-house as well as complimentary nitrous oxide to all new patients. To learn more about Dr. Carimi and the services offered at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston visit http://www.sedationdentistrycharleston.com or call 843-471-1677.

SOURCE Sedation Dentistry of Charleston